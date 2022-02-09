There is a revolution underway in Cobb County. This time next year we could have four new cities joining the six existing ones, assuming they get the green light from the Legislature and the governor and that voters approve their creation in upcoming referendums currently scheduled for May 24th.
The proposed cities are Lost Mountain, East Cobb, Vinings and Mableton. So far, three of them – Lost Mountain, East Cobb and Vinings – have made it through the House of Representatives and are headed to the Senate where approval is pretty much a given. All three passed the House by large margins.
MDJ reporter Chart Riggall who has been following cityhood developments closely tells me that Mableton is set to have its first hearing tomorrow and while backers are also shooting for a May referendum, Riggall says things are moving much slower with them and making that date is uncertain at this point.
Even with the additions, Cobb County would still have fewer cities than its neighbors. Fulton County has 12, Gwinnett,14, and DeKalb 12 (not counting portions of Atlanta.)
Proponents for the four cities cite various reasons for seeking their independence but underlying all four is local control of zoning decisions. As Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, has aptly expressed it, “In a county of 800,000 people, the idea that you have one local representative to represent 200,000 people and three of the five people that literally make every decision about your backyard, you can’t vote for. It’s a dynamic that arguably should have been fixed 20 years ago.”
For Cobb County, that dynamic could soon be fixed with the creation of the four cities and zoning decisions being made at a more local level. It may be too late for Cobb County to get this genie back in the bottle.
Cobb commissioners did themselves no favors when they inexplicably rezoned property for a 38-unit condominium complex within the Dobbin’s “Accident Potential Zone” – meaning where airplanes can fall on you. Commission chair Lisa Cupid resorted to one of her hector lectures and tried to point the finger at everyone else for this idiotic decision (which, mercifully has been undone with a land swap engineered by wiser heads.) That kind of attitude would likely make you a one-term wonder in one of the new cities.
In an interesting twist, state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, chairman of the Cobb County Legislative Delegation, co-sponsored the bill in the last Legislative session along with state Rep. John Carson, R-northeast Cobb, to allow a referendum on Vinings cityhood. Following a feasibility study which showed such a city would be financially viable, Allen decided a City of Vinings wasn’t such a good idea after all, citing for example the new city’s desire to manage parks.
He told Riggall, “There’s one green space with about 13 parking spaces that people take and walk their dog, but (there’s) not technically any parks that are in that area.”
As a Vinings resident who has been around here much longer than Allen, the reason there are no more parks in Vinings is because the Cobb commission has long looked on Vinings as a cash cow and choked the area with apartments and condominiums, snarling traffic and will do it again when the first opportunity arises. I predict that won’t happen if and when a City of Vinings comes into being.
The Cobb commission and staff are now scrambling on how to deal with an issue they should have seen coming but chose to ignore until now. Lost Mountain sponsor Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, says Cobb County is “late to the party. Members of the commission that may have had a concern or an issue with cityhood have had a year to reach out to me, and I have not heard from any of them.” Translation: They never thought it would happen.
The county is reported to be putting together a “robust public awareness campaign” on the four cityhood movements and have hired former Cobb commission chair Sam Olens as a lobbyist. Olens hasn’t had much to say about his role as of yet.
However, the MDJ reports that lobbyist registration information shows Olens, now a partner in the silk-stocking law firm, Dentons, and his colleague, Daniel Baskerville, a former lobbyist for the Fulton County Commission, are indeed employed by the county with fees in excess of $10,000 each. Also working with them is Dentons attorney and former state Rep. Ed Lindsey, who is also co-chair of a group opposing Buckhead’s secession from Atlanta. I think you can see where this “robust public awareness campaign” is going.
I can only assume Olens, et al., as well as the “robust public awareness campaign” will be funded by our tax dollars. Rep. Carson, who is leading the Vinings effort says he is concerned that taxpayer funds will be used to lobby against incorporation.
While there is much yet to be done, I predict you soon are going to see four vibrant new cities making sensible zoning decisions at the local level. No taxpayer funds were expended in making this statement.
