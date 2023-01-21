It might help if some people read my stuff a bit more carefully. It would save them some embarrassment. To wit, I have mentioned on several occasions that underestimating Gov. Brian Kemp is a big mistake. Don’t let that good ol’ boy demeanor fool you.
Two years ago, he was the target of boobirds at the state Republican convention on Jekyll Island for not supporting Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud. The Donald decided to take it out on Kemp by getting former U.S. Sen. David Perdue to run against him in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Kemp beat Perdue like a drum.
Then national media darling and president-in-waiting Democrat Stacey Abrams, who spent the equivalent of the gross national product of Ecuador in advertising in the recent general election, took him on. Kemp waxed her, too.
Now, much to the consternation of the election deniers, Gov. Brian Kemp is a rising star in the national Republican Party and being discussed as a potential candidate for the U.S. Senate when incumbent Democrat Jon Ossoff comes up for reelection in 2026 or even as vice president on the national ticket. From boobirds to the cat bird’s seat.
But there are those who can’t get beyond 2020 and the debunked claims that the election was stolen from Trump. (An aside: If Trump was so all-fired popular, why was the election so close to begin with? I don’t recall Ronald Reagan having to bully state officials to try and conjure up votes when he dispatched Jimmy Carter and later Walter Mondale by huge margins.)
This hasn’t stopped Cobb County’s intrepid Madison Forum from continuing to rail about the 2020 election or about Brian Kemp. One of their number, Garland Favorito, says, “The facts say that this is the least safe, least secure and least honest election that we have ever seen in Georgia.”
Obviously, Favorito wasn’t around in 1947 when Georgia found itself with three governors at the same time, including Herman Talmadge, where 34 voters in his home county of Telfair showed up at the polls – including several who were deceased – and voted for him in alphabetical order. The man needs to do his homework.
As for Gov. Brian Kemp, Micheal Opitz, Madison Forum president, posted a piece recently from Leo Hohmann.com, via Joanna Martin, aka, The Publius Huldah. Let me stop here to say as a graduate of one of those dreadful public schools who avoided big words at every opportunity, I was forced to call my friends Barney Funk and Porter Wagnalls for help. They tell me “Publius” is Latin for “public” and “Huldah” is Hebrew for “weasel.” So, Madison Forum is quoting a public weasel. Takes all kinds.
The article from Leo Hohmann, who Opitz calls a “solid reporter,” was all about the governor’s trip to The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, along with a bunch of investors, business leaders, political leaders and economists from around the world and why he was going.
Hohmann says in part, “Some have suggested that Kemp might just be going to Davos to gather information on a fact-finding trip, but I’m not buying it. Kemp has always been a globalist. He has courted the Chinese Communist Party to invest in Georgia, literally making promotional videos on how wonderful it is for Georgia to partner with the Chinese communists in various business ventures.
“Or, maybe Kemp wants to learn more about the ESG movement in Klaus Schwab’s famed “stakeholder capitalism” project. For those still unaware, ESG stands for Environment, Social and Governance and it’s a social-credit scoring system for corporations developed by BlackRock CEO Larry Fink where companies agree to comply with radical climate initiatives, support abortion rights, drag queens and other LGBTQ special rights and privileges, etc.” Jiminy Cricket! This sounds serious! Has my governor gone over to the dark side?
And just as I was about to get the dry heaves, Opitz received this response from Kemp: “Michael, Don’t you think if Leo was a solid reporter he would’ve asked for my comment on this report? Since he did not, I will send my thoughts below. ‘I’m not scared to go into places where folks may disagree with me and make the case of why conservative principles work. In my opinion that’s why Republicans have had problems winning in tough places. We aren’t willing to tell people what we’re for. I’m happy to go anywhere and tell people why what we have done in Georgia would be good for them and their families too. Also, remember that Donald Trump went to Davos in 2018 and again in 2020!’” Donald Trump? Went to Davos? Twice? Bazinga!
If Opitz and Hohmann and the Public Weasel aren’t wiping egg off their face at this moment, they should be. And they can join Trump, David Perdue and Stacey Abrams and the Jekyll Island boobirds among those who have made the mistake of underestimating Brian Kemp. They should read my stuff more carefully. I could have told them so.
