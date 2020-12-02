Oh, great. Just when I thought it was safe to set foot on the Square in Marietta it seems like I will have to continue to stay on the alert. An effort by Marietta city councilmember Johnny Walker to ban deer hunting with a bow and arrow in the city has been — well — shot down. At least for now.
It turns out that the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is the only government entity that can regulate hunting in the state so the measure is tabled until city officials can meet with DNR representatives before this month’s committee meetings Dec. 17.
Walker said he has been pushing for the prohibition after being informed a deer had been shot and had ended up in a backyard on Polk Street, which just happens to be in his ward. He said a constituent told him a young hunter knocked on her door and said, “Can I go in your backyard? I think my deer went back there. I just shot it somewhere and it went into your backyard to die.” At least that’s better than someone coming to your door and offering to save your soul from eternal damnation.
Councilman Andy Morris agrees with Walker’s proposal. He says he has heard complaints from residents near Kennesaw Mountain who have found arrows in their backyards. Morris said. “It’s kind of scary. All of a sudden they walk in their backyard and they see an arrow stuck in a tree. It’s concerning and I think in city limits, that’s a good idea.” I am sure the deer would agree since an arrow stuck in a tree is one not stuck in them.
I don’t think any of this has anything to do with improving the quality of life of the poor deer getting chased around town. Ever the astute politician, Mr. Walker knows deer don’t vote but people with dead deer in their backyards do. I doubt many voters would think a stuck stag in their rhododendrons enhances the quality of life of in Marietta, which has been recognized by Forbes.com as one of the top cities in America. And Forbes.com might say that their top cities in America don’t have a bunch of dead deer lying around and to give the award back. That would be very embarrassing.
I am not sure how the bowhunters in Marietta feel about Walker’s proposal. Personally, I would not want to rile up anybody with a Killer Instinct Hero 380 Crossbow Package in their hands and who might not have as high an opinion of politicians as I do. It just goes to show that being a member of the Marietta City Council takes a lot of courage.
I’m not much into hunting. Being the competitive soul I am, I have always thought it would be fairer if the deer were armed and able to shoot back, kind of like a paintball fight except the results would be a lot more permanent for the loser in a deer fight.
My deer friends tell me they are not optimistic about the long-term prospects of any negotiations between DNR and the city of Marietta. They don’t have a lot of friends at the agency. They remind me that it was just a couple of years ago that then-Gov. Nathan Deal issued an executive order allowing DNR to bait fields in certain parts of the state where unsuspecting deer would show up for a free meal and then deer hunters would shoot them. The deer say it doesn’t matter whether they were to be shot with a rifle or a bow and arrow, they would be very dead either way. No free meal is worth that.
I suggested that they not be so negative. To my knowledge, no one is talking about baiting Glover Park. As for our current governor, Brian Kemp, he has more on his plate right now than worrying about the fate of deer and those who hunt them.
It seems President Donald Trump is very upset with the governor, who he says has “done absolutely nothing” to question the state’s election results that gave our 16 electoral votes to Joe Biden and that he, Trump, is ashamed he endorsed Kemp in 2018. That’s the political equivalent of riling up Yosemite Sam (“I’m the hootin’est, tootin’est, shootin’est, bobtail wildcat in the west!”) and makes bowhunting for deer in Marietta look like a non-contact sport.
In the meantime, until the Marietta City Council and DNR can sort out all of this bowhunting business you might keep an eye peeled for a bunch of guys in green tights hiding in the trees around the Square, acting like they are in Sherwood Forest and looking to plug the first deer that shows its face in town.
If deer running around and getting shot at by bowhunters isn’t scary enough for you, there is always the Cobb County School Board. They are pretty scary, too, and unfortunately we are stuck with them.
