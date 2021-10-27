We interrupt this regularly scheduled liberally-conservative column to bring you the following analysis of the 2021 World Series. Let your conscience be your guide but I would suggest you clip and save. You aren’t going to find this stuff on ESPN.
There are 3,142 counties in the United States. That includes Louisiana which calls their counties parishes. Of that number, only two have a daily newspaper and a baseball team in the World Series – Harris County, Texas, and Cobb County, Georgia.
Harris County is home to the Houston Astros. They won the American League championship, beating the Boston Red Sox. They have been known to cheat like a bottom-dealing card sharp. An investigation found the Astros were stealing signs from rival teams in 2017 and part of 2018, by using a video camera in the center field seats to film the opposing catcher's signals. Players or staff members watching the live camera feed behind the dugout would then bang on a trash can to signal to the batter what type of pitch was coming next.
Cobb County is home to the Atlanta Braves. They won the National League championship beating the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves don’t have to cheat because it doesn’t matter what the opposing pitcher throws. Our starting lineup has shown they can hit a mosquito with a toothpick.
Harris County is the most populous county in Texas and the third most populous in the United States. It is governed by a Commissioners Court with four members and the chair, known as the county judge.
While Cobb County is only the third most populous county in Georgia, it is larger than three states: Alaska, Vermont and Wyoming which should count for something. It is governed by a five-member commission, including a chair who judged our county to be “a sleepy little town.”
The Houston Astros bang their garbage cans at Minute Maid Park, a retractable-roofed stadium which has a seating capacity of 41,168. Speaking of cheating, the place was once known as Enron Field. And we know how that turned out.
Minute Maid Park is located in downtown Houston where crime rates are 117% higher than the national average and violent crimes are 183% higher than the national average.
In Malfunction Junction, aka, the City of Atlanta, crime rates are 118% higher than the national average and violent crimes are 103% higher than the national average.
In 2017, the Braves moved to Cobb County much to the chagrin of the local Atlanta newspaper who rained down their righteous indignation at the team’s audacity from the safety of their offices in a Dunwoody office park, having moved there several years earlier. The website Crimegrade says Cobb County is safer than any other county of comparable size in the U.S. for violent crime and safer than the national average. I guess it helps to be a sleepy little town, after all.
Truist Park holds 41,149 fans including, I suspect, a large number who stated publicly that they would never attend another Braves game because of the team’s abandonment of Malfunction Junction as well as local critics who said the move would cause taxes to soar and traffic snarls would be dire and devasting. Winning league championships have a way of doing that.
There are two people who should not show up at Truist Park when the World Series returns to Cobb County this Friday. One is MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred, who yanked the All-Star Game away from the Braves and moved it to Denver in a kneejerk response to a recently passed voting law about which he knew squat.
At the time, Manfred intoned that the move was "the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport." What is this hypocritical jerk going to say about the value of sports if he has to hand the World Series trophy to the Braves?
The other one that shouldn’t be allowed inside the gates is Sports Guy, the former crank columnist at the Daily Paper in Dunwoody, whose venomous attacks on the late Cobb County chair Tim Lee went beyond the pale. Lee’s sin? He was a key player in the Braves move to Cobb County. Sports Guy didn’t like that and made his attacks below-the-belt personal. This is the guy who picked football winners by having his dog lick Cheez Whiz off the pictures of competing coaches. As my daddy would say – consider the source.
I hope you have found this information helpful as we watch our Bravos try to bring home their first World Series title since 1995. My prediction is that it will take six games but they will do it.
Of course, I am also the guy who said there was no way an upstart Republican state senator from Bonaire, Georgia, named George E. Perdue would ever beat a powerful incumbent Democrat governor named Roy Barnes.
Hey, even the best of us can whiff every once in a while. Let’s just hope it doesn’t happen to our Braves. This is one sleepy little town that deserves a World Series championship.
