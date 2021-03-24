Toot! Toot! Humm! All together now:
“Take me out to the ballgame.
Take me to Truist Park
Buy me some peanuts, Let’s do the Chop
I don’t care if the PC Police say, Stop!
Let me root, root, root for the Bravos!
May they win every game
For we’ve got two reasons to beam.
We live in a county with a daily newspaper and a Major League baseball team!”
Okay, I never claimed to be a song writer. I am just your average, ordinary guy who pens priceless prose and who bears an incredible resemblance to Brad Pitt.
This ditty is my way of reminding us all that Major League baseball is finally here. Our Atlanta Braves will start the season in Philadelphia next Thursday with a 3-game series and then on to Washington for 3 more games unless Buffalo Boy and his flag-waving friends storm the stadium looking for Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi. These days, you just never know.
On April 5, our local heroes come home to take on the Phillies at Truist Park. Truist Park is located in Cobb County. There are 159 counties in Georgia. Cobb is the only one with a daily newspaper and a Major League baseball team. Or have I mentioned that before?
Until a recent name change, Truist Park was SunTrust Park. That was before the bank for which the park was named merged with BB&T Corporation, of Winston-Salem and moved to Charlotte, where most of Atlanta’s other former bank headquarters are currently located.
This leaves Atlanta without a major bank, a Major League baseball team or a daily newspaper. But weep not for Malfunction Junction. There is still street racing and an ample supply of panhandlers.
Speaking of the daily paper, they moved to Dunwoody which is in DeKalb County. They were not pleased when the Braves moved to Cobb County. I can only surmise that it was because they didn’t think of moving here first.
One of the more positive aspects of the Braves move was that it gave the columnists at the Daily Paper in Dunwoody reasons to be righteously indignant. We columnists are not happy unless we can be righteously indignant about something. It’s in our genes.
One harrumphed at the announcement that the team would be moving, “These Braves are so bad, they should move to Cobb County.” Since then, the Braves have played in two divisional championships and just missed making it to the World Series last season. The guy should be careful what he prays for.
Another, who used to pick college football winners by having his dog lick Cheez Whiz off the photographs of opposing coaches –I kid you not – called the Cobb Commission a bunch of Bolsheviks, aided by “white-collar economic henchmen and henchwomen.” I am sure his Cheez Whiz-licking dog was impressed with his knowledge of Russian history as were all the henchwomen in the county.
The Braves decision to come to Cobb County was controversial in how it occurred without a public vote but with a commitment to the use of public funds. I will leave it to the naysayers and the boosters to fight about how positive or negative it has been. I’m just ready for some baseball.
It will be a bittersweet start to the 2021 season. For the first time since 1954 (with the exception of 2 years with the Milwaukee Brewers), Henry Aaron will not be a part of the Braves organization as either a player or a team executive. This is one of the great people to ever be associated with the game. His 755 home runs came from his natural abilities and not from being juiced-up on steroids.
Former Brave Joe Adcock, a pretty fair homerun hitter himself once said of Aaron, “Trying to sneak a fastball past Hank Aaron is like trying to sneak the sunrise past a rooster.” That remains one of my all-time favorite quotes. Henry Aaron will be missed. He was a class act.
Look for the Tomahawk chop to again be the focus of the politically-correct crowd. Also, I wouldn’t be surprised to see somebody object to Timothy Miller singing “God Bless America” during the seventh inning stretch in a tax-funded facility. Don’t laugh. If the PC crowd finds Dr. Suess and Pepe Le Pew offensive, can the Almighty be far behind?
Win and all that stuff will become just so much background noise. In the’70’s, I was asked to assemble a task force to deal with the potential blowback after the director of the University of Georgia’s Redcoat Band announced that “Dixie” would no longer be played at the football games at Sanford Stadium. After much discussion, we came to the conclusion that a winning season would take care of the issue. The Bulldogs went 10-1. End of issue.
Winning cures a lot of things and after the year we’ve had, we could use some healing. May our Cobb County Braves go all the way in 2021. Let’s play ball!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.