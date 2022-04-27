I get the sense that eligible voters just might approve the referendums on May 24 to establish the cities of Vinings, Lost Mountain and East Cobb. How did I come to that conclusion? A lawyer has filed suit in Cobb Superior Court trying to prevent that possibility. So much for democracy.
Attorney Allen Lightcap says the passage of the cityhood bills in the last session of the General Assembly was unconstitutional because the measures grant the proposed cities their powers through local law. Lightcap says only general law can regulate the services a county or city offers, according to the state Constitution.
Stuart Morelli, general counsel for the state legislature calls Lightcap’s argument “fatally defective.” Georgia’s Attorney General Chris Carr has entered a notice of amici curiae, meaning that while his office is not a direct party to the suit, it has an interest in the case and the opportunity to offer its opinions to the court.
In the Vinings lawsuit, Lightcap and the plaintiff, Joseph Young, one-time legislative director for former Gov. Roy Barnes and now a lizard-loafered lobbyist, said the lawsuit was filed because residents who vote for incorporation may think they are approving one thing but will end up with something totally different.
I hate to break it to Mr. Lightcap and Mr. Young but while We the Unwashed may not be able to speak lawyer-Latin and don’t walk the halls of the capitol on a regular basis, we aren’t as dumb as you presume us to be. The fact that you are trying to impede our right to vote with your lawsuit when you had plenty of time to make your concerns known to our elected representatives during the legislative session tells me you have probably figured that out, too.
If there is a leitmotif in the cityhood efforts, it is zoning. Right now, zoning is in the hands of five people, each representing roughly 200,000 constituents. For example, both the proposed cities of East Cobb and Vinings are represented by Comm. Jerica Richardson, a walking, talking advertisement for cityhood.
It was Richardson who advocated approval of condominiums for an Atlanta developer in the Dobbins Accident Prevention Zone, where airplanes are most likely to fall. This, despite the fact that the Cobb County Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend denial of the project as well as objections from Dobbins officials and the Cobb Chamber of Commerce. Her reasoning? The developer might sue.
All that wrong-headed decision accomplished was one of Cobb chairwoman Lisa Cupid’s tiresome hector-lectures and an embarrassing about-face as more politically-astute parties extricated the commission from their morass with a land swap.
To those opposed to cityhood, if that kind of arrogance and naiveté floats your boat, go for it. In the case of Vinings, for example, I would rather have a mayor and city council made up of five of my neighbors that I can get my hands on to talk to about zoning matters up-close-and-personal. Instead of being one of 200,000, I would prefer being one of 1,800. Write this down: The closer your government is to you, the more responsive it will be.
A recent mailer from a group opposing cityhood in Vinings lists a bunch of what-ifs, like higher taxes, high-density development and inexperienced leadership. (Given the performance by their current county commissioner, they might want to revisit that last bullet point.)
To that group I say that if you didn’t like the way the current crowd was operating the city’s business, you could always run for office yourself and fix things like you wanted them. Try doing that in Cobb County.
Another issue that could provide an impetus for cityhood is something called the Unified Development Code. County officials insist the UDC is simply an effort to streamline zoning and development regulations into one document. Opponents say it is an attempt to urbanize Cobb’s subdivisions and call it a “war on the suburbs.”
Retiring state Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, says the UDC “would allow, basically, anything anywhere if you got three votes of the commission.”
Cupid all but admits that. In her typical hector-lecture style she says, “My assertion that we need to consider housing for everyone has been an impetus for a new city forming, because the concern is I will bring affordable housing next door to you. I can tell you that if you want grocery stores next door to you, if you want schools next door to you, if you want a laundromat next door to you, affordable housing is going to have to go somewhere.”
Ron Sifen, a cityhood proponent, says, “Cupid’s remarks confirm the county’s intent to push affordable housing into suburban neighborhoods. One way this will be accomplished will be by allowing rental housing units to be added to suburban neighborhoods.” Sifen adds, “Nobody is making a stronger case for cityhood than the commissioners themselves.”
He may very well be right but we won’t know for sure until we can get the lawyers to butt out and let us decide that for ourselves.
