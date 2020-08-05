KNOCK! KNOCK! KNOCK!
“Who is it?”
Open Up! It is the PC Police! I’m Officer A. Weeney and this is my associate B. Bland. We are here to issue you a citation.”
“How nice. Please come in. I will be sure and give the citation a prominent place in my office along with my numerous other awards and my autographed picture of Bill Gaither.”
“It is not that kind of citation. We are the Politically-Correct police and you are being cited for offending most of the free world, including everybody who moved here from where it snows ten months a year and all their buildings are rusted; professional athletes who get millions of dollars for playing an irrelevant kid’s game and then choose to disrespect the very country that allows them to do that; supporters of the old Georgia state flag; the Daily Paper in Dunwoody; a large part of the Arab population; Republicans; Democrats and that fat toad with the bad haircut in North Korea.”
“Wow! That’s quite a list, but you forgot the ACLU, illegal aliens, supporters of You-Know-Where Institute of Technology and anybody who voluntarily lives in Malfunction Junction, aka, the City of Atlanta where the sewers don’t work and neither do a number of its citizens.”
“We were getting to them but I think you see our point. Poking fun at the humor-impaired is no longer acceptable in our society. A sense of humor has gone the way of the Dodo bird and the Packard automobile.”
“Heck, I’m not trying to offend people. I just want everybody to lighten up a bit.”
“Aha! That is exactly what we are talking about, eh, Officer B. Bland? You recently interviewed Mrs. Butterworth who said she is one color when full of syrup but when she is empty, she claims to – shall I dare say it?—lighten up. That offended a lot of people, including Mr. Clean, Raisin Maid and the entire population of Vermont where the only thing they know how to do is make syrup.”
“C’mon. I got a lot of good response to that column. Of course, there was one guy who said he wouldn’t use my column for his cat’s litter box and to be sure I got his message, he sent along a photo of his middle finger. It turns out he is an assistant cameraman or something having to do with making movies, so I considered the source. Most likely, it represented his IQ which I suspect is several notches below his cat’s.”
“There you go, again. Now, you’ve offended the entire entertainment industry and a lot of cat lovers, too.”
“Does that mean they will take their egos and go back to Hollywood and quit sucking money out of the state budget with inflated and phony baloney numbers about what a major player they are in our economy? By the way, I am talking about the motion picture industry, not cats. I love cats. Well, not really, but cat lovers are one group even I won’t mess with.”
“I assume you are aware of the reaction from social media to some of your comments. You do tend to stir up controversy.”
“I will read social media comments when porcine even-toed ungulates learn to aviate. They are the intellectual equivalent of warm spit. A friend informed me that some dweebs were on social media commenting – anonymously, of course – on my recent column on Skeeter Skates and his friends in the Ryo Coffee Club. One chided the Daily Paper in Dunwoody for running my column. (Insert joke here.) Another wondered if Skeeter Skates was a real person. I haven’t shared either comment with Skeeter. No one in Ryo knows where Dunwoody is and as an industry leader in the plow repair and stump removal profession, Skeeter Skates would take great umbrage at some ignoramus not knowing who he is.”
“That is brave talk but Officer Weeney and I would remind you that the social media has so intimidated the New York Times that now they will only run editorials on the dangers of too much lint in your belly button or the fact that murders and gun violence are up significantly in the city this year because there is a statue of Robert E. Lee still standing somewhere. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.”
“Thank you for the warning, Officer A. Weeney and B. Bland. Now, if you will excuse me I have a column to write. I think it is time to defund the police – the Politically-Correct police. When I care about what you think, I will let you know. But don’t get your hopes up and don’t let the door hit you on the way out.”
“Officer Bland, I told you we were wasting our time with this guy.”
“You were right, Officer Weeney. But the day’s not over. Let’s go find out who makes Dixie Cups.”
