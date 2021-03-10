My daddy used to say you don’t have to be smart, you just have to know who is smarter than you are. That is why I enjoy visiting with Dan Oliver, chief executive officer of the Vinings Bank. He is smart and an interesting guy to talk to.
Since it was established in 2007, Vinings Bank under Oliver’s leadership has grown to 48 employees, offices in Smyrna and Alpharetta and assets of over $700 million. Last year, the bank increased its deposits by $118.5 million, resulting in a whopping 35% growth for the year. As for my financial acumen? I don’t know the difference in stocks and stockyards. See why I like to hang around this guy?
As noted here previously, Vinings Bank has been an active player in providing loans to small businesses through the U. S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) since its inception last April.
The first time around, it was rougher than a corncob. Systems crashed, loan approvals were delayed, there were cases of fraud and mismanagement and a lot of companies in need of those loans were let hanging. The $349 billion made available for program was gone within two weeks.
Now, Oliver says things have gotten smoother. Eligibility for the loans has been better defined, the rules tightened to prevent fraud and loan requests have been simplified. As of this writing, Oliver says the bank has closed 351 loans totaling just over $58 million, with another 100 or so applications pending, which could result in about $13 million more in funding.
We talked about the state of the economy and the fact that our national debt stands at $28 trillion and rising. In the past 12 months alone, the government has doled out some $4 trillion related to coronavirus relief. (Want to see something that will make you suck wind? Take a look at the U.S. National Debt Clock on the Internet. The nation’s debt increased about $30 million while I was writing this and will have increased even more as you read.)
How all – or any – of this gets paid back is anyone’s guess, including Dan Oliver. The two most basic ways are cutting government spending (not likely) and/or raising taxes (don’t say I didn’t warn you.) Oliver worries about a coming generation that will expect more government assistance and will be less reliant on the free enterprise system.
Then we got into a subject near and dear to my heart and to Dan Oliver’s: Personal service. Based on my own experiences in dealing with a myriad of agencies and institutions since my wife passed away, I am convinced good customer service has done the way of the Dodo bird.
In MDJ reporter Chris Riggall’s Feb. 23rd story on the status of the PPP loans in Cobb County, Riggall interviewed Amanda Kirk and Laurie Scogin, who run Stasco Mechanical Contractors, which provides plumbing installation on large commercial projects. Their loans from Vinings Bank helped the company provide critical hazard pay for frontline workers on sites where social distancing was not an option.
What struck me is the personal loyalty they feel toward Oliver. Kirk told Riggall that their company had had a banking relationship with Dan Oliver for over 30 years. “If Dan left,” she said, “and went somewhere else, I’d follow him in a minute.” Spoiler alert: Oliver assures me he’s not going anywhere. He is happy where he is. Vinings Bank. Chief Executive Officer. Write it down.
“I was not aware they had been interviewed but I was gratified,” Oliver told me. “Our business is built on personal service. My philosophy has always been that my customers are my friends. I have been in many of their homes, sharing an evening meal. When they call, I am available to them.” Let’s see one of the mega-banks say that.
Oliver notes that the bank has processed a number of PPP loans to companies that are not customers of his bank and who could not get through to one of the mega-banks with whom they do have a banking relationship. I can’t think of a better new business strategy.
We both worry that a new generation is coming along that may not be willing to put in the hours necessary to create the kind of client-company relationships that were so important to my generation. “Some of my peers in a variety of businesses and professions tell me that their employees will work hard until quitting time,” Oliver says, “and after that, they want to be on their own time.” Don’t ask them to attend after-hours business functions or client dinners. They don’t seem to understand or perhaps care that such an effort benefits not only their organization’s bottom line, but their own financial wellbeing as well.
Okay, my time was up. After all, the man does have a bank to run. I still may not know the difference in stocks and stockyards but I do know smart people when I see them. That is why I like spending time with folks like Dan Oliver. My daddy would agree.
