This Sunday is Mother’s Day and a time when I reflect on a most extraordinary mother –my own. Her name was Bessie Mae Yarbrough and as we say in the South, she was a stemwinder.
My mother was a huge influence in my life and for better or worse – mostly better I hope – I inherited her genes, including her outspokenness, her intensity, her insatiable curiosity, her sense of humor, her impatience and her willingness to get involved and make things better instead of whining about it.
Today, I look back in amazement at all she accomplished coming from the rural South with only a 7th Grade education. One of my proudest moments occurred when I took her with me to a banquet at the University of Georgia, where I was to receive an award. During the evening, she struck up a conversation with the university president. He talked about what a fascinating individual she was and asked me where she had attended college.
She read everything she could get her hands on – newspapers, magazines, books. Pick a subject: Politics. History. Current events. She could hold her own with anybody on any subject. The only thing I was pushed to do by her was to participate in the summer reading program at the local library and get the coveted gold star at the end of the program for having read the required number of books. The result was that I fell in love with reading and with words.
I did not realize it at the time, but I grew up a latchkey child. My dad, a railroad man, worked at night and my mother in the daytime as a switchboard operator (remember switchboards?) for an insurance company in midtown Atlanta. Momma would leave the house at 6:30 AM and return home around six in the evening. She would prepare dinner for us and then head off to a meeting somewhere.
She took care of me when I was sick, saw that I had clean clothes and even made my daily school lunch (two sandwiches, fruit and a couple of cookies.) I don’t know how she found the time to do all this, but she did.
I don’t know of a group with whom she was involved that she didn’t end up running. My mother was not simply a joiner. She was a doer, She was president of the PTA, the head honcho (Worthy Matron) of the local chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, a Pink Lady at the local hospital, a member of the historical society and on about every board and committee of her church. She taught me to not stand on the sidelines but to get involved. To make a difference.
When my dad died and Momma decided to move into a retirement home, she declared she was ready to retire. No more activities, she said, She was going to spend her time, just reading and relaxing. I made her a ten-dollar bet that was not going to happen. Not long after she moved in, I got a copy of the facility’s monthly newsletter announcing her as the new chaplain. Enclosed was a ten dollar bill.
As does her son, Momma suffered fools poorly. And like her son, she would made it known. One of the legendary stories about her occurred when her local minister ran afoul of the church’s music director. It seems choir practice had turned into a quasi-Tupperware party, where buying plastic bowls was taking precedent over honing Sunday’s music.
The minister asked the music director to cease-and-desist with the Tupperware, much to the displeasure of the choir and a petition was circulated to have the minister sacked. A meeting was called for that purpose. It was a foregone conclusion that the minister was a goner; that is, until Momma got up and laid the wood to the whole crowd. As a result, the minister stayed and the music director left. I am not sure what she said, but the minister later told me that if he ever found himself in a foxhole, his first call would be to my momma.
My mother was stayed in true form right up to the end. With her life ebbing away, she was in the hospital’s intensive care unit, seemingly unresponsive, tubes connecting her to a number of blinking machines. The nurse suggested we say our final good-byes since Momma likely was not going to make it through the night. As we walked out the door, Momma made a feeble gesture to the nurse who leaned down and then looked visibly shocked. I asked her what had happened. The nurse said, “Your mother wanted to know what time the Atlanta Braves game comes on television tonight.” Clearly, she was leaving us on her schedule, not ours. That was Bessie Mae Yarbrough. A stemwinder. Thank you for letting me share my memories of her with you. Happy Mother’s Day.
