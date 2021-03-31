Three cheers for Phthalocyanine Blue and Quinacridone Red and the other paints on my palette. Color them a gamechanger.
I don’t claim to be the world’s greatest painter but a lack of modesty requires me to tell you I’m not all that bad.
Interestingly, I didn’t get around to finding out that I could paint a lick until I had retired from BellSouth Corporation and then from the Atlanta Committee for the Olympic Games and the staging of the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games. That is about the time I began corresponding with you in this space. Call me a late bloomer.
But for the past year-and-a-half, I chose to forego art in order to care for my wife and her health struggles which culminated in her passing away in December. Losing her numbed my insides. I lost my passion for art and for most everything else. You simply can’t paint when you don’t feel and I haven’t felt anything.
Between my personal loss and a tsunami of bad news from pandemic deaths to election controversies, riots, history revisionists, angry political wingnuts on both ends of the political spectrum threatening (anonymously, of course) anyone who disagrees with them and a spate of mass killings, I put my brushes away, intending never to paint again. The world was just too ugly to indulge in something as beautiful as art can be.
Then, a couple of weeks ago, a friend called and said she was going back to art class and would I like to come along. On any other day, I would have said no. For some reason on this day, I said okay but with conditions. If I couldn‘t rustle up some enthusiasm, I wanted to leave early.
I found an old canvas, a few tubes of mostly dried-up paints and some too-stiff brushes. I dug up a picture of a long-stem rose in case I stayed long enough to sketch it in preparation for painting it.
For the past decade, my teacher has been Kristopher Meadows in whose studio in Marietta I have tried to hone my craft. He is part cheerleader and part disciplinarian. He compliments you on the things you are doing correctly, quietly points out the things you could do better and will not approve your finished product no matter how good you think it is until he is satisfied it is your best effort. No compromises. And no amount of wheedling will change his mind. Believe me. I’ve tried.
Kris Meadows can not only teach, he can do. He is an outstanding artist in his own right. His portrait of Christopher Reeve, he of Superman fame, hung in the actor’s office until his death. His portrait of a much-beloved and modest columnist hangs in the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Georgia. He made me look better than I deserve. It is my good fortune that he enjoys teaching as much or more than he does painting.
And now, a year-and-a-half after thinking art was permanently in my rear view mirror, I walk into Kristopher Meadows’ studio with some degree of trepidation and it was like I had never left. Déjà vu all over again. It was good to be back with my colleagues, including Dr. Emily Lembeck, the retired superintendent of the Marietta School System, who is as gifted an artist as she is an educator.
The sketch of the rose (with borrowed paint) went extremely well as did the painting. Had it not, rest assured Kristopher Meadows would have told me so. With that painting completed, I will now take on a camellia (one of my wife’s favorite flowers) and after that, who knows? I now have a fresh supply of paints, brushes and canvases and a new attitude. I am back in the saddle and raring to go.
I will admit that I have been a lost soul for the past three months. You don’t lose someone you have loved as long and as much as I loved the Woman Who Shares My Name and not be overwhelmed in your grief. The question is, what do you do about it? You pick yourself up and get on with life. She would want that.
While I miss her greatly and always will, it is time that I got back to doing something I love, am reasonably good at and in which I can absorb myself while in the company of good friends. I wasn’t sure this day would ever come, but it has. I hope to paint a lot of things before I am through but may I never forget that long-stem rose and what it has done for me. It has help to mend a broken heart. God works in mysterious ways.
