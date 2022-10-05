Today, community leaders are gathering to salute the retiring officers of Vinings Bank: Chief Executive Officer Dan Oliver; Clark Hungerford, bank president and Todd Makant, the chief financial officer. The occasion comes as the bank is in the process of changing hands. In February, Georgia’s Own Credit Union in Atlanta announced the purchase of Vinings Bank and a transition to the new owners is underway.
I called Dan Oliver to see how the transition was going and to wish him well. He won’t like reading this because he enjoys keeping a low profile and giving credit to others, but as CEO he has been the driving force behind a very successful commercial operation (According to the FDIC, Vinings Bank had $631 million in deposits and posted a net income of $12.5 million at the end of 2021), but also in getting people together at the bank to break bread and discuss current events or just to enjoy each other’s company.
With the able assistance of Executive Vice President Joe Daniell who has the personal telephone number of anyone who is anyone in this state, the luncheons attracted politicians, business leaders, state officials, members of the media, sports figures, ministers, judges and an occasional interloper like me. We have feasted on barbecue and cole slaw as well as haute cuisine from the Varsity. Subjects have ranged from serious to inspirational to just plain fun.
It was interesting to see people who are polar opposites politically, breaking bread together like the friends they really are and putting away their differences for the moment. Who can forget former Gov. Roy Barnes, former chairman of the State Republican Party Bob Shaw and current Republican Public Service Commissioner Bubba McDonald serenading retired political reporter Bill Shipp on his birthday. It was a sight to behold. At one time or the other, Shipp had tanned their collective hides but on this day it was all about paying tribute to a legendary newsman who had earned it.
What struck me about these occasions was there were no overt bank infomercials when Dan Oliver welcomed the assembled. No brochures about savings accounts or commercial loans. Just a thank you for being in attendance.
I asked him why the luncheons. “We needed to do it,” he said. “The industry by its very nature is technical and we spend a lot of time on internal matters. In doing so, you can forget why you are in business. You are there to serve the public. These gatherings allowed us to broaden our base and to know more people and to let them get to know us.”
Oliver estimates that since the bank’s founding in 2007, there have been between 35 to 40 such luncheons with 50 to 100 in attendance at each.
But while broadening its community base, Vinings Bank has also run like a Swiss watch. With two offices – one in Smyrna and a second in Alpharetta – the bank with assets of $680 million operates with just 46 employees.
Oliver reminded me that during the bank’s earliest days, it was a tough time for the industry. “In the period between 2009 and 2010, more than 90 banks were shut down by the government,” he said, “and in Georgia today, we have gone from 354 banks to 147.”
With retirement a likely scenario for Oliver and his top staff at some point in the not-too-distant future, talks began with the $3.4 billion Georgia’s Own Credit Union about the bank’s future. (A digression: This financial behemoth was once known as Georgia Telco Credit Union which served Southern Bell employees throughout Georgia, including me.)
Oliver said, “One of the things that impressed me in my discussions with their president Dave Preter was that he recognized the value of our customer base and our locations and our employees. It was very important to us both that our employees understand and be a part of the transition and I am delighted to say that it looks as if all 46 will be making the move.” I find that remarkable and a tribute to their trust in both organizations.
As for the transition itself, Dan Oliver says things are progressing well. The deal has been approved by the National Credit Union Administration and the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance and is awaiting an okay from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
And what about Dan Oliver? “I honestly don’t know at this point,” he says. “I have been working since I was 16 and haven’t stopped since.” He says he has been approached about sitting on a board or two, but that will be decided once the transition has taken place.
To my former telephone company credit union I will suggest what you already know. You have some big shoes to fill. Vinings Bank has made Cobb County better by its presence. In a time when political partisans are trying to pull the county apart, they have been the glue that held us together. They were more than a bank. They were a corporate citizen in the finest sense of the word.
