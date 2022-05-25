Sometimes you have to make lemonade out of lemons. That is another way of saying that my deadlines don’t always coincide with current events about which I would like to offer my wit and wisdom to you for your reading pleasure.
Those are a lot of words to say that while I am writing this, there is an election taking place and I will be reading the results along with you. This is because I had to turn in my wit and wisdom for your reading pleasure yesterday afternoon in order for it to make this edition of the MDJ.
I had suggested to the editors that they delay publishing the paper to in order to accommodate my wit and wisdom for your reading pleasure. They suggested that I focus on using proper English and putting commas where they belong and let them worry about publishing the paper. Editors can be a real pain in the bohunkus sometimes. But don’t tell them I said so. They might force me to have to go get a real job.
Instead, I will take this time and space and do what I was planning to do next week – saying thank you to our schoolteachers for making it through another school year, or maybe I should say surviving the year.
Frankly, I don’t know how you do it or why you do it. I am just thankful that you choose to do it despite facing more obstacles than a Navy SEAL trainee. Having several schoolteachers in my family, I am aware you do this because you have the opportunity to make a difference in young lives. The money is nice and I am glad to see you getting pay raises that you deserve but your commitment is about more than money.
The munificence is the result of a booming economy that makes the raises possible but you and I know that the first time the economy heads south, public education will be among the first cuts. Remember, it hasn’t been all that long ago that school systems were furloughing public schoolteachers.
Sometime between the time I got out of Russell High until today, public education has gotten bollixed by politicians and special interest groups. The conundrum is that there are so many people trying to tell you what to teach and how to teach and not letting you do what you are better able to do than all the meddlers combined – teach. Just leave you alone and let you teach.
I don’t know how they did it but my teachers taught me to read and write, add and subtract, conjugate a verb, diagram a sentence, find Poland on a map, recite the Pledge of Allegiance, sit still and not speak unless spoken to and to respect authority. While my parents believed that in this country all people were innocent until proven guilty, that didn’t apply when it came to school and my teachers. In that case, I was guilty until proven innocent (which didn’t happen a lot.)
Today, you are dealing with absentee and/or apathetic parents (excluding the ones on the sidewalk screaming about masks vs. no masks), transiency, drugs, gangs, language barriers, social issues, special interest groups, bureaucrats and politicians of all ideologies.
I was dumbstruck when I read that in the last session of the General Assembly, a law was passed mandating recess! When did recess go away and why? And to have recess now requires a state law? Good grief.
Unfortunately, some of your biggest detractors are Republican legislators here in Cobb County. Instead of trying to fix the things that would make your job better, they are devoting their efforts to using our tax dollars to encourage parents to send their kids to private schools, which operate by a totally different set of rules than those with which you must deal.
If the child does not adhere to those rules, private schools can send them back to you. And, of course, you have no option but to take them back. (I must remember to ask state Reps. John Carson, Ed Setzler and Ginny Ehrhart if the voucher money must be returned to the state coffers. But I think I already know the answer to that.)
Meanwhile, back to today’s election results, I know as I write this that Dr. Frick and Madame Frack (aka, Dr. Jaha Howard and Charisse Davis) are long gone from the Cobb County school board and good riddance. I pray whoever has replaced them will put you and your students first and leave the political histrionics at the door. But I’m not optimistic.
As you take a deep breath and recuperate from this extremely challenging school year, please remember that we all can think of a teacher or teachers who made a positive difference in our lives. You are or will be that teacher to someone. That makes all this other stuff irrelevant. What you do is special. So are you. Bless you, one and all.
