I have a confession to make. There was a period in my life when I had two wives. And if you are not shocked already, I will also say they knew each other and were very supportive of each other and were willing to share. Maybe a bit of explanation is due.
One wife, of course, was the beloved Woman Who Shared My Name, with whom you are very familiar. The other one was Joanne Kessler, who served as my work wife.
As I look back on those days, it is likely I spent more of my waking hours with my work wife than my lawfully-wedded wife. And it is to her that I pay tribute on this day, National Secretaries Day, set aside to recognize secretaries and all the hard work they perform.
My two wives were a tag team as I was to later find out. If I had had a bad day at the office, Joanne would alert the homestead to be prepared. If I had a sleepless night and showed it in the morning, the alert went the other way. Both agreed that my Type-A personality did not need to be drinking caffeinated coffee so they conspired to see that I got an ample dose of decaf in every cup. And all this time, I had assumed I was in charge.
Making it up the ranks of a corporation is not easy. With each level of management, there are less positions available and more internal competition. I was determined I would occupy one of those positions. That meant being the first one in the office in the morning and the last one out in the evening and outworking everybody in between, It also meant that I had to have a secretary that could keep up with my hours and my workload. Alas, none could or in some cases, even wanted to.
Secretaries came and went through my office like a revolving door. Word soon got out around the company that I was impossible to work for. One person who was advised to stay away was a secretary in the Legal Department, looking to move out and up. Her name was Joanne Kessler. She ignored the warnings and the rest, as they say, is history. For 14 years, she served as my work wife.
When I made the decision to retire as vice president of BellSouth Corporation and join the Atlanta Committee for the Olympic Games as a managing director, CEO Billy Payne kidded me, saying I was part of a package deal that had to include Joanne. (Or at least, I think he was kidding.) Of course, she came with me. Why run the risk?
Joanne was the yin to my yang, although her yin was not so negative and my yang wasn’t always so positive. But we complemented each other well. She seemed to know what I was thinking and what I needed before I did. I quickly learned to trust her judgement.
In all our years together, I recall only one dispute. I had the habit of answering my own phone and making appointments without always writing them down. One day, I had to sheepishly admit that I had made three luncheon appointments for the same day and wondered if she could get me out of the mess I had made.
She did and then sat me down and suggested we review our job duties. I was to handle the budget, personnel, long-range planning and all the other things that came with my job. She would be responsible for maintaining the calendar. She would not do my job if I promised not to do hers. Properly chastised, I never made that mistake again.
It even got to the point that if I answered the phone, the caller would apologize saying they meant to talk to Ms. Kessler about setting up an appointment to meet with me. How she managed to do that I don’t know but I thought it best not to ask, lest she put me in charge of the calendar.
After the Centennial Olympic Games were done, Joanne and I went our separate ways. I began a new career opining on these pages and she took her considerable skills and applied them to other organizations, before later retiring to Gainesville. We both had life-threatening episodes; her, a serious automobile accident and me a near fatal attack of sepsis. We both lost our spouses.
Joanne has since moved back to Marietta. We don’t see each other that often but we talk on a regular basis. The guy that no one could work for and the unflappable lady who managed to do that so successfully for so many years have developed a deep and rewarding peer-to-peer relationship.
The organizers of National Secretaries Day note there are many ways to pay tribute to the secretary in your life, including saying thank you. So, to my work wife, Joanne Kessler, thank you for all you did for me. We made quite a team and you managed to prove the naysayers wrong.
