What was that whooshing sound? Is that 2021 flying past us like a semi at 2 AM on I-75? Good grief. Where has the time gone? Just as I finally remembered to write the correct year on my checks, here comes 2022.
This has been an interesting year, to say the least. Before I gird my loins and prepare to take on the third year of the third decade of the second millennium (I think), I decided to take a look back at 2021. It is hard to know where you are going if you don’t know where you’ve been. I don’t know who first said that. It may have been me.
The year didn’t start too well. I had just lost the Woman Who Shared My Name after a long illness and I found myself rudderless. Yet, I knew she would not want me wallowing in self-pity. She would expect me to get back on the horse and get at it. So I did.
With that in mind, I swore that neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night could stay this courier from the swift completion of my appointed rounds. I don’t know who first said that. It might have been the U.S. Postal Service or it could have been the Avon Lady.
Six days into the New Year came (a) a riot in the U.S. Capitol, where a hoard of numbskulls goaded on by Donald Trump, assaulted law enforcement officers, vandalized property and threatened members of Congress or (b) a peaceful gathering of concerned citizens seeking to communicate with our elected representatives their wishes that the faculty and students of the Electoral College call off classes that day.
I find it amusing that the participants who got caught mugging and posturing on social media and are headed off to the federal pokey now sound like a bunch of whinny four-year-olds, saying they were sorry and wouldn’t do it again. Wussies.
While I kept a keen eye on the national scene as you would expect me of me, I tried to keep you apprised of the goings-on in the sleepy town of Cobb. Looking back over the past year, I determined that Republicans in Cobb County have a hard time figuring out who the enemy is. I think they think it is each other.
The Democrats in Cobb County know who the enemy is. It is all those white folks who moved here 50 years ago. That fact was confirmed by the local party chair who is white as new-driven snow and who moved here only a few short years ago herself. She should know.
Ours is a stressful world and I worked hard on your behalf to comb through the political chaff and glean whatever humor I could find. Thank You-Know-Who for the Cobb County school board. Frankly, when Drs. John-John and Holly, the Pom-Pom Lady called it quits, I thought that would make writing this column too much like work. Oh ye of little faith.
Whether they are knee-walking at their meetings in protest of conditions at the county jail which I have since learned is not in their purview or snoozing through a board meeting, this current group may be the most memorable of them all. I continue to marvel at the quality education available to the next generation, no thanks to this dysfunctional school board or the voucher-obsessed Republican legislators in Cobb County. The credit belongs to the schoolteachers. Thank you, one and all.
And let us not forget the Cobb Commission who approved condominium construction near Dobbins Air Reserve Base where airplanes are most likely to fall out of the sky because if they didn’t they might (shudder!) get sued by the developer. That applause you hear is from proponents of the proposed cities of Vinings, East Cobb, Mableton and Lost Mountain who intend to take zoning matters into their own capable hands.
In Marietta, councilmember Reggie “The Gamechanger” Copeland was retired from the game by M. Carlyle Kent in the recent city election. I am sure Mr. Kent is a nice man but he just cost me about six columns a year. He had better be funny. I have a long memory.
During this year, I was honored to participate in tributes to two of the county’s most distinguished citizens, Dr. Nelson Price, pastor emeritus of Roswell Street Baptist Church and a column colleague and Joe Daniell, executive vice president of Vinings Bank, who is retiring as we speak. Both men have made this a better place in which to live. And we all lost a great statesman with the passing of Johnny Isakson.
Thus ends this year’s report, dear readers. Let us say adios to 2021 and don’t let the door hit you on the way out. And a warm welcome to 2022, who has just informed me that this will be an election year. Now that I know where I have been, I can’t wait to see where I am going.
