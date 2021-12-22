Christmas has always been a big deal in the Yarbrough household. As soon as we had put away the garland and wreaths and removed the lights and ornaments from the tree (real ones at the beginning, artificial in later years), the Woman Who Shared My Name was already making plans for next Christmas.
That included hitting the outlet malls in the summer when they were having their special sales, of course. Paying retail price for anything was not a part of her DNA. She would have the purchases wrapped by the fall and ready to put under the tree after Thanksgiving.
In high school, she had worked at the downtown Rich’s Department Store (does that bring back memories?) during the Christmas season gift-wrapping customer purchases. Consequently, the packages under our tree always looked like something on the cover of Better Homes & Garden.
I had grown up on the southside of town – East Point and College Park – and Christmas was always a treat for a little kid. My momma saw to that. How she managed I don’t know because she worked full-time as a switchboard operator for an insurance company in midtown Atlanta, leaving home before 7 AM and getting home after dark.
Yet, Santa always showed up on Christmas morning with lots of toys as did cocoanut cakes and the occasional fruit cake, soaked in rum. The bummer was that my dad worked for the railroad and rarely, if ever, was around at Christmas. Many times, it was because the railroad unions would call a wildcat strike during the holidays and deliberately screw things up, making him work extralong hours. Consequently, I grew up not a fan of unions.
In one of life’s ironies, after retiring my dad and the union president who had given him so much grief in their working days, used to ride together to their monthly railroad retirement luncheons. There is a Christmas message somewhere in all of that.
After marriage and a couple of kids of our own, the ritual was to have the little ones stand in the hall in their PJ’s while I got the Super-8 camera ready and filmed their reaction as they opened the door to see the bounty left behind by Santa Claus. Years later, my son told me he couldn’t figure out how Santa got in a house with no chimney and all the doors locked. My daughter said she just wanted to go back to bed.
Fast forward a few years. The kids were grown and when they couldn’t help me shop for Momma, I managed to do it myself and always at the last minute. And by last minute, we are talking Christmas Eve late. Very late. Somehow, it always worked until the fateful Christmas Eve of 1984.
On that fateful evening, I moseyed out of my office about 7 PM to take care of Christmas. My theory was that even if stores were low on inventory, she could always take the gifts back and exchange them for whatever she wanted. A win-win situation. I had satisfied my obligations and she had an excuse to go shopping.
Somehow – and I will never know why or when – the stores had begun closing early on Christmas Eve and somebody forgot to tell me. I drove to one of major shopping centers. It was dark. Must have been a power failure.
So I drove to another shopping center. It, too, was dark. And another. And so were the Big Box stores and the little boutiques. Everything. All dark. 9 PM and nothing for the woman who had all my packages purchased in July, beautifully-wrapped in August and under the tree at Thanksgiving.
I found a drug store as it was closing and begged the manager to open back up. Either he saw the desperation in my eyes or figured this guy is so unhinged, he may break down the door and do me bodily harm. Either way, he gave me enough time to buy some stocking stuffers so that Christmas wasn’t a total loss, but close to it.
My dear wife, a registered nurse, was working the late shift at the Delta Air Lines medical clinic and I waited until she got home to confess how I had screwed up her Christmas. To make matters worse, she was understanding and sympathetic, the two things I didn’t need at the moment. I needed to be flogged. Needless to say, it never happened again and she did very well in future Christmases as my conscience and I tried to buy our way out of the guilt trip of 1984.
This is now my second Christmas without her. No more beautifully wrapped packages. No garland. No tree. No Christmas Eve shopping screwups. But what I do have are memories that are priceless and a better understanding of what Christmas is really all about. One day I hope to see her again. That will be the greatest gift of all. Merry Christmas.
