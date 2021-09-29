Although we have never met face-to-face, Lance Lamberton and I have communicated with each other over the years on a variety of matters ranging from the Atlanta Braves move to Cobb County to special-purpose local-option sales tax (SPLOST) initiatives to plain old politics.
Lamberton heads the Cobb Taxpayers Association, a group he founded as an organization to keep watch on the Cobb County government and the local municipalities. He is also a staunch Libertarian.
We haven’t always agreed on issues but I have found him an articulate advocate for his positions and he has made sure to keep me informed of those positions. A lot of political slash-and-burners could take a lesson or two from him,
Lamberton, a native of New York, has been a Cobb County resident for the past 20 years after a career that took him from the Reagan Administration where he served as Deputy Director of Policy Information into a corporate communications career with several Fortune 500 companies.
Over that time, he has made taxation and government spending a special focus. While in New Jersey, Lamberton formed a group called New Jerseyans for A Balanced Budget, seeking a constitutional convention to enact a balanced budget amendment. In Texas he formed a group called Citizens for Reasonable Taxation, which beat back two attempts to raise taxes in his community. Now, he is at the helm of the Cobb Taxpayer Association, still focused on tax-and-spend issues.
I called him the other day not to discuss tax matters. Rather, I wanted to talk about his recent trip across the country. On a motorcycle. 9,300 miles. 22 states. 33 days. In the dead of summer. Solo.
It wasn’t hard to get hold of him. It turns out Lane Lamberton is at home nursing a broken leg. Not from that arduous cross-country trek, but in Dahlonega where he went to meet some cycling buddies a couple of weeks ago. While parking his bike, he slipped on the wet grass and the 550-pound machine fell on him. At least it wasn’t Death Valley.
This isn’t the first time he has hopped a Hog and toured the country. Lamberton says he has made a number of excursions but only one longer than this one – a trip to Alaska in 1974.
This trip was both special and emotional. Lamberton suffers from cardiomyopathy, a disease affecting the muscles in the heart and requiring a pacemaker.
“I’m not getting any younger,” he told me, “and I have family and friends – some of whom I have seen in over 15 years. I started developing a concern that if I don't see some of these people now, I might never see them again, and I just wasn't OK with that.”
Lamberton began his trip in Chattanooga by going hang-gliding. Hang-gliding? With a weak heart? “It’s not that bad,” he assured me. He said he had a partner with him and near him when he soloed at 3,000 feet. As far as I know, I am in possession of a strong ticker and had I looked around and found myself 3,000 feet off the ground under some sailcloth and aluminum, somebody else would be writing these words.
From Chattanooga it was Westward Ho. He calls his itinerary was “loosey-goosey,” making it up as he went along but being sure to be in Rapid City, South Dakota, in time for FreedomFest 2021, a four-day Libertarian conference billed as the “largest liberty event in the world.”
Lamberton had to endure the haze of West Coast forest fires and extremely hot weather in his journey outbound and to stay a step ahead of Hurricane Ida on his return. His heart condition required that he view most of the west’s spectacular scenery from his motorcycle because he found walking too laborious. But getting to see family and friends scattered across the country, he says, made the challenge worth it. A particularly memorable experience was visiting the 1915 birthplace of his mother in western Montana.
Now, he is back home and filled with great memories. “The trip tested me to my physical limits, but I made it,” he says proudly.
So, what is the next challenge for Lance Lamberton? He quickly dons his Cobb Taxpayer Association hat and says he is already working to bring together a coalition of organizations to oppose an upcoming sales tax referendum that could appear on the ballot in 2022 or 2024, dedicated solely to funding transit and transportation projects in Cobb County. He may or may not win that battle but having a new appreciation for the man’s tenacity, I would not bet against him.
