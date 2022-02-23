My boss and mentor at Southern Bell, the late Jasper Dorsey, taught me as much about life as he did about business (and he taught me enough about the business that I became an officer of BellSouth Corporation.)
Of all the lessons I learned from this wise man, one stands out. He said, “Our only purpose for being on this earth is to leave the world better than we found it.”
That thought kept running through my mind last Friday at the memorial service at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church for Col. Mike Boyce, USMC (ret.), the former chairman of the Cobb County Commission.
Boyce died on January 25, in South Bend, Indiana, after a series of unrecoverable strokes that began on January14. He and his wife, Judy, were in Indiana as fellows in the year-long Inspired Leadership Initiative at Boyce's beloved alma mater, the University of Notre Dame. He was 72.
The cavernous sanctuary at Mt. Bethel was packed for the aptly-named Service of Celebration for the Life of Mike Boyce. As the Marietta Daily Journal reported, “The service was tantamount to a Cobb County state funeral, with mayors, county commissioners and staff, legislators, military and law enforcement members all paying their respects.”
I was there, too, along with Carla, who runs the Yarbrough household and all that is within it. We were even invited to sit with the movers and shakers in county and state government. For one day, we were all of one accord – paying our respects to a good man who left us too early.
The service was equal parts inspiring and poignant. There was laughter, there were tears. I am sure the music in heaven is very good but it can’t be much better than what I heard from the Mt. Bethel choir and song leader Mindy Carter Hodges, who led the assembled in “It Is Well With My Soul.” “Wow” is about the only word I can think of to describe her and that is an understatement. Let’s just say she can sing a lick.
Ironically, not much was said about Mike Boyce’s term as chairman of the state’s third largest county during the hour-long service even though there were many positives. Rather, it was more about the man himself and the lives he touched over his three decades of service across the world in the United States Marine Corps and of his selfless volunteering in the community before, during and after his time as commission chair.
His son Kevin, himself a Marine combat veteran, told of preparing to go on patrol in Afghanistan when a member of his unit wanted to share a story with him about a remarkable man he had met while in the hospital recovering from his wounds. Pressed for time and a bit impatient, he reluctantly let the man finish his story, It turns out the remarkable man was Mike Boyce. Smiling through his tears, Kevin Boyce told the audience that he and his siblings always said there was no place they could go where someone there did not know their dad.
Bob Babcock, a military veteran and a member of Mt. Bethel UMC, talked about Mike Boyce’s service in the community and at Mt. Bethel and read from one of my columns about how two months after he lost his bid for a second term, Boyce was at Jim Miller Park handing out materials to those lined up to get their Covid-19 shots.
Ambassador Frances Cook, a former State Department official who worked alongside Boyce when she was Ambassador to Oman, shared tributes she had received from fellow diplomats and from Middle East officials about Mike Boyce and added, "We were all the beneficiaries of the commitment of this Marine to give us his all."
To his campaign advisor, Rob Lee, Mike and Judy Boyce went from being clients to someone “who will always be grandparents to our children.”
Cody Conaway recalled the time in his Marine Corps service when Boyce vouched for him in the face of an angry senior officer and encouraged him to keep going.
The most poignant moment came when Judy Boyce talked about her husband. "I've lived in Marietta for 40 years,” she said, “I worshipped at this church, and was involved in many activities here before Mike and I married," she said. "But within two months of his coming to live here, I became known as Mike Boyce's wife. I am, and I'm proud of it."
On and on it went. Eulogies from the pastors. The Marine Corps Hymn sung by the Mt. Bethel Kingsmen (a goosebump moment.) And a final good-bye to a man whose equal we won’t see anytime soon.
As Bob Babcock put it, "Mike's legacy will never die. If you want to see his legacy, don't look for a monument. Look to the person in front of you, to the right, to your left and ask them, 'How did Mike help you?”
Jasper Dorsey never had the opportunity to meet Mike Boyce but I know he would have pointed to him as the perfect example of a man who left this a better world for all of us by his having been here. To that, I would simply say, “Amen.”
