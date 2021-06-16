Good Morning, folks and welcome to our groundbreaking ceremonies. I am Lisa Cupid, chairman of the Board of . . . .Uh! Oh! Hit the deck!! It’s a C-130!
RUMBLE! RUMBLE! THUNDER! ROAR!
Whew! That was close! As I was saying, I am chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the sleepy town of Cobb and I want to tell you how excited we are about a wonderful new home-owning opportunity. Our plans are to erect 38 condos in four townhouse-style buildings in a unique part of Cobb County. While many developments feature a waterfall, this one will be located where airplanes can fall, better known as Dobbin’s "Accident Potential Zone." a 3,000 by 5,000 square foot area where crashes during takeoff and landing are most likely to occur.
Frankly, my Democratic colleagues on the board and I are trying to figure out what the big deal is. Yeah, a plane could possibly crash on take-off or landing but I can assure you. . . . Time out, everybody! Incoming! Incoming! It’s a Blackhawk!
THUMP! THUMP! THUMP! THUMP! WHOOOOSH!
. . . . that, uh, the development will attract residents who will be willing to take the risk of a large airplane falling on them just to be in our beautiful well-managed county. Residents will experience a quality of life that will make them the envy of their friends. Where else can you enjoy a cookout on your patio while an F/A-18 Hornet buzzes you during a training exercise. Or like this C-5A. . . .
ROAR! ROAR! RUMBLE! RUMBLE! BOOM!
I am aware that there have been some minor concerns about our decision to approve this zoning even though the proposal was recommended for denial by the county Planning Commission. But this was not a precipitous decision. I relied heavily on fellow Commissioner Jerica Richardson for legal advice. She convinced me that if we didn’t approve the request, we could be sued by the developer and that never ever in the history of the world has any developer taken any county to court and lost after having been denied a zoning request. I will take her word for it. Comm. Richardson is not an attorney but she regularly watches reruns of Law and Order, which is close enough.
Now, I would like to introduce the man responsible for what is going to be one of the finest developments within any Accident Potential Zone in the nation, Bob White is the owner of Venture Communities, which is located in Sandy Springs which is located in Fulton County which is not in the flight path to Dobbins. Bob’s motto is “Don’t do as I do, do as I say do.” Bob, the floor is yours. But you had better hurry. Here come a bunch of C-130’s.
Thank you, madam chairwoman. First, let me say how proud I am to . . . .
THUNDER! RUMBLE! WHOOSH! BOOM! CLAP! BOOM! SCREAM! ROAR! BOOM! THUNDER! THUNDER! ROAR! BOOM!
. . . .And that concludes my remarks. Pardon me for being so long-winded, madam chairwoman, but people in Cobb County need to know how strongly I feel about this project. Now, if you will excuse me I must get back to my office in Sandy Springs. Even though I am not in the flight path, I am with you in spirit.
Bob, after hearing those inspiring words, I don’t know how anyone could not want to own a home in an Accident Potential Zone. I certainly would, had I just not recently moved, doggone it! Talk about your bad timing! I am sure Comm. Richardson, in whose district this development will be located will definitely be wanting to purchase one of the first units built. Right, Jerica? Jerica? Has anybody seen Jerica? She seems to have disappeared. That’s funny. She was here just a minute ago.
I will conclude the ceremonies with one of my inspiring hector lectures. I am dismayed, disappointed, disturbed, disoriented and dissimulated by the criticism I have received from Dobbins officials, the Cobb Chamber, past chairs of the chamber, members of the Cobb legislative delegation, the Atlanta Braves and Gov. Brian Kemp, among others over our decision to build a bunch of condos in a military flight path. What a short-sighted bunch.
What they don’t realize is that Dobbins has come under scrutiny in the past by the Base Realignment and Closure Commission (BRAC) to be closed. So far, influential members of the Georgia congressional delegation have prevented that from happening. Today, we have no influential members in Washington. Even though Dobbins has an economic impact of over $5 billion in Cobb County, if they are shut down, there is an awful lot of land available for apartments and shopping centers and grocery stores. If we could approved this development, the sky’s the limit at that location. Speaking of sky. . . . There is an F-22 Raptor headed this way! Duck!
WHOOSH! THUNDER! BOOM! BOOM! RUMBLE! RUMBLE!
That concludes our ceremony. We are adjourned. Jerica! You can climb out of that foxhole now! It’s okay! They are all gone!
