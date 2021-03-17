I have not always been your lovable, laughable, oh-so-photographical political swami. There was a time many eons ago when I donned a headset and had to stick a microphone in the face of Fireball Roberts after he had blown an engine 344 miles into a 500 mile automobile race and say, “What happened out there, Fireball?” fully expecting him to place my microphone where the sun doesn’t shine.
Two friends and I had a business outside our regular day job called Sports Specials, broadcasting Georgia high school football and basketball games, (including the 1964 AAA state basketball championship game between Osborne and South Cobb which Osborne won 54-49.)
We were also hired as the broadcast crew for NASCAR at several tracks around the southeast, including the Atlanta International Raceway. Seeing a piece in the sports section about this Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at what today is called Atlanta Motor Speedway brought back memories of those interesting days.
Even after all the enormous improvements in race car design, drivers still make left turns on a strip of asphalt unless they bang into each other or experience some equipment malfunction. The eventual winner avoids both. That part hasn’t changed since our days in the broadcast booth. But everything else has.
I admit I am not a big race car fan but I occasionally watch the NASCAR telecasts when there is nothing on more appealing. There are only so many reruns of I Love Lucy or the Andy Griffith Show.
I am always amazed to see network announcers interview a driver while he in on the track or making a pit stop. (“Wally, how is the car handling?” “Well, Jeff, it’s a little loose on the turns but the Acme Sparkplug-Hotspot Energy Drink team is on top of it and we’re feeling good about our chances. Appreciate you asking.”) The late and aforementioned Fireball Roberts has to be hyperventilating wherever he is these days.
Obviously, today’s NASCAR drivers are media-savvy and most of them have been racing Go Karts and competing on dirt tracks since they were kids. This is their life. That was definitely not the case in our days at the races. We were dealing with a bunch of good ol’ boys from up in the mountains who had honed their skills transporting moonshine around hairpin turns at high speeds while being chased by the law.
Junior Johnson, a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, once said, “Moonshiners put more time, energy, thought and love into their cars than any racer ever will. Lose on the track and you go home. Lose with a load of whiskey and you go to jail.” Making a bunch of left turns on a Sunday afternoon had to seem like a cruise in the park.
At the risk of arousing the politically-correct police and their posse and having them go pull down a statue somewhere when we were handling broadcast duties, racetracks were old-time Southern. Confederate flags and rebel yells abounded as did the beer and bourbon and occasional fisticuffs.
While today’s NASCAR competitors battle it out in Fords, Chevrolets and Toyotas, the main competition in those days was between Pontiacs and Plymouths with a few Fords, Chevrolets, Dodges and an occasional Mercury tossed in. Car dealers anxiously awaited the Sunday results because they said they would see a rise in car sales if their model won.
What you did not see on the track was the color green. Drivers considered it bad luck. No cars and nobody had green on them. Driver Joe Weatherly once refused to sign an autograph because he was handed a green pen. When all that changed, I do not know. Why green was considered unlucky in the first place, I don’t know, either. We were just told to avoid it.
While race cars today can and do exceed 200 miles per hour, top speed at the Atlanta 500 in 1963 was 131 mph. The total purse for a race was roughly $55,000 with the winner getting $16,000 and 25th place, $325. I’m sure hauling moonshine was far more lucrative – assuming the revenooers didn’t catch you first.
I never got the hang of automobile racing. A car which looked as though it was ahead of a pack of cars might actually be a lap down while a car in the middle of the pack might be leading. I could never figure it out. All I know is that after being around screaming race cars for 4 hours or more, my ears rang like the Bells of St. Mary’s for a week.
When I left the broadcasting business and Sports Specials for a career in the Bell System, I never attended another automobile race. Watching NASCAR on television may be a pleasant way to spend a Sunday afternoon but it pales greatly in comparison to the wild and wooly days of yore. Today, rebel yells are frowned upon, green is no longer taboo at the track and there is not a moonshiner in the crowd.
