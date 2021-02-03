I assume you saw the article in the Friday edition of the Marietta Daily Journal about the new leadership of the 21-member Cobb County legislative delegation. State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Atlanta, is the new chairman, succeeding Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, who has completed his two-year term in the post. State Rep. Teri Anulewicz D- Smyrna, is vice chair and State Rep. Mary Frances Williams, D-Marietta, is the group’s secretary.
How effective they will be is yet to be determined. All three are Democrats in a group composed of 11 Democrats and 10 Republicans who run the gamut of political ideologies. If anybody can get this crowd to work together for the common good of Cobb County, I’m betting on Allen. He is an astute politician with a good management style and is a nice man to boot.
One of the first things Erick Allen did when he was elected in 2018 was to call and suggest we have coffee and get to know each other. I was impressed and wonder why more of his colleagues don’t do that. Such a gesture doesn’t guarantee that you won’t spend time in my personal time-out chair but reaching out can lessen the odds. In spite of rumors to the contrary, I don’t bite.
Allen succeeded Republican Rich Golick, another genuinely good guy who chose not to run again after ten effective terms in the General Assembly.
I was curious how Allen is juggling his new responsibilities as Cobb delegation chair along with his normal legislative duties, running a business – he has a consulting business focusing on workforce development and performance – and having some family time – he is married to Dr. Tameka Allen and has a daughter, Elise.
Since the pandemic makes having coffee in person moot these days, we agreed to chat via a Zoom call this past weekend. Just what he needed, a nosy columnist peering at him on his day off.
The first thing I discovered is that the Cobb delegation Allen now chairs is just one of three in which he is involved. He sits also as a member of the Fulton County and City of Atlanta delegations. Georgia’s 40th House district covers not only parts of Cobb County, including Vinings, but portions of Fulton County and the City of Atlanta, as well.
The purpose of these bodies is to provide local legislation when requested by the county and the municipalities and agreed upon by the delegation. “I’m not sure a lot of people realize how much time is involved in delegation business,” Allen says.
He reminded me that all the delegation’s deliberations are open to the public, whether in person or virtually. The topics in Cobb range from the county commission’s desire for a 1% sales tax increase to fund transit improvements to annexation to pay raises for local government officials to the push and pull of proposed new cities within the county and more.
Allen says there is a lot he has learned from the Fulton and Atlanta delegations that he would like to see applied to the Cobb County group. For example, the Atlanta delegation meets weekly and both Fulton and the Atlanta groups exhibit a sense of collegiality in their dealings with their local governments and among themselves.
“I want us to meet more frequently,” Allen says of the Cobb delegation, “and to get over seeing our issues through a partisan lens.” While all the countywide offices went Democratic this past election, he notes that all his Republican colleagues in the Legislature were reelected even in districts that Joe Biden carried. That tells me there is a middle road somewhere out there to be travelled and our intrepid public servants need to find it and quit playing to the fringes.
Speaking of that, Allen had harsh words for the actions and antics of the Cobb County School Board. “I was very disappointed to see how some members reacted to a simple request to put on their masks in honor of one of their teachers who had died from COVID-19,” he said. “A 12-second gesture is all it would have taken and by not doing so, the county received a lot of unnecessary negative coverage nationwide.”
Allen was critical also of board member Jaha Howard who chose to take a knee during the Pledge of Allegiance at a school board meeting on October 21, two weeks before the elections. “That turned a lot of people off and may have cost the Democrats additional seats on the board.” I wonder if Howard really gives a flying flip.
I had taken up enough of the man’s time on a Sunday afternoon. It was time well-spent. Erick Allen is a liberal Black Democrat and we aren’t always going to see eye-to-eye but I think this son of a minister and a schoolteacher seems intent on putting the best interests of the county above myopic partisan politics. He is a rare bird in today’s Cuckoo political world. May he prosper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.