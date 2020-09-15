I first met Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes a few months ago at a luncheon at the Vinings Bank. The occasion was the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Cobb Prayer Breakfast and an opportunity to honor the individuals that had helped start this singular event.
Even though the pandemic limited attendance to a small group, the Prayer Breakfast has such a reputation that Gov. Brian Kemp took a break from the legislative session to attend. Also in attendance was the district attorney, who was named to that post in July of last year by the governor after he had appointed two-term Cobb DA Vic Reynolds as director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Before being named Cobb’s new district attorney, Joyette Holmes served four years as chief judge of the Cobb County Magistrate Court. She was the first African American and first woman to do so.
I brought Holmes to our table to meet the Woman Who Shares My Name and Carla, who runs the Yarbrough household and all that is within it. As we were leaving, I commented at what a pleasant person the DA seemed to be.
“Maybe so,” Carla said, “She will give you that smile but there is something stern about her, too. Look in her eyes. They are saying, ‘I don’t mess around.’” Leave it to Carla to see the nuances that I miss.
I told that story to the DA later and she laughed. “Believe it or not,” she said, “I really don’t like to be adversarial. I would prefer to work things out in a cooperative fashion, where possible.”
Ten months into her job, she was selected by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr to prosecute the men charged in the shooting death in Brunswick of Ahmaud Arbery, a high-profile and racially charged case that has gotten worldwide attention.
All of this while operating a 45-attorney department and running for election for a full four-year term this November against Democrat Flynn Broady, Cobb’s assistant solicitor general and a former congressional candidate.
If her buckets are near overflowing, she doesn’t show it. We had a casual and relaxed breakfast recently and talked about a number of subjects. The Arbery case wasn’t one of them. “There are motions to be filed and hearings to be scheduled. At this point, nothing is imminent,” she said. End of story. I kind of figured that, but I had to ask.
Joyette Holmes grew up in Valdosta. Her father was a sergeant in the Air Force, stationed at Moody Air Force Base and her mother was a registered nurse. A product of the public schools, Holmes says she was active in the Boys and Girls Clubs, school clubs, sports and was on the dance team for Valdosta High’s Marching Cats, which performed at Friday night football games.
Her interest in law arose from two interesting sources. One, she participated in mock trials in high school. “I enjoyed the strategy part but not necessarily being in an advocacy role,” she says and admits she was “super shy.” Her other inspiration? Watching the venerable television series, “Law and Order.”
All of that led her to the University of Georgia and dual degrees in psychology and criminal justice. It was then on to law school at the University of Baltimore before ending up in Cobb County in the solicitor’s office and a short time in private practice.
After losing a race in 2012 for Cobb State Court judge, she joined the DA’s office. She gives Vic Reynolds a lot of credit for his role in her development. “He saw more in me than I saw in myself and I will always be grateful to him for that,” she said.
In 2014, Holmes was encouraged to apply for the newly vacant chief magistrate position. She won the unanimous approval of Cobb’s 10 Superior Court judges, served for four years and the rest, as they say, is history.
While we may have the perception that a district attorney is all about courtrooms and putting bad guys behind bars, there is much more to the job than that. Holmes talks about efforts to reduce opioid deaths, programs to combat elder abuse, gang violence, sex trafficking, victim witness assistance and finding the delicate balance between law enforcement and the community. The list seems endless.
So, what does this wife and mother of two teenage daughters do in her spare time? “Ask me next year,” she laughed. It seems the rest of this year is pretty much spoken for.
In case the district attorney is wondering about the future, Carla has the answer, as usual, “She is going to be OK,” says the one who runs the Yarbrough household and all that is within it. “There are some good things out there in her future,” she declares. I didn’t ask Carla how she came to that conclusion. I suspect it was that “I don’t mess around” look behind Joyette Holmes’ smile.