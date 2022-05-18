Tick. Tock. Tick. Tock. The election clock is ticking in Cobb County and throughout the state. As of this writing, you have six days remaining to participate in one of the pillars of our democracy — the right to vote freely and privately on whom you wish to comprise our government leadership at the local, state and national level.
Unfortunately, the integrity of the election process has been called into question because Donald Trump who isn’t used to losing, lost reelection in 2020 and can‘t believe that more people voted for charisma-challenged Joe Biden than for him. It had to be election fraud. To which I say, if Trump is so dang popular why didn’t he win by such a huge margin there could be no question about voter fraud?
Remember that incumbent Pres. Ronald Reagan defeated former Democratic vice president Walter F. Mondale in 1984, carrying 49 states (losing only Mondale’s Minnesota and the District of Columbia) with 59 percent of the popular vote and 525 of the 538 electoral votes. This, four years after he waxed President Peanut. I don’t recall anybody yelling “Fraud!” in either of those elections, just a collective “Whew!”
Also, I don’t recall Reagan phoning Georgia’s Secretary of State Max Cleland and asking him to find him 11,000 votes. That is because the president received over one million votes in Georgia in that election (or 60%) to Mondale’s 700,000 (or 40%). Who needs 11,000 votes when you have won by 300,000?
The Reagan Era ushered in a true two-party system in Georgia (and elsewhere). Long-time Democrats began changing parties like chameleons change colors. For the first time since Reconstruction, we elected a Republican governor in our state when former Democrat-turned-Republican state Sen. Sonny Perdue ousted incumbent Gov. Roy Barnes in 2002.
Barnes didn’t help himself with a clumsy attempt to change the state flag (I said at the time the new flag looked like a pair of cheap golf slacks) and alienating public schoolteachers and by getting (and taking) bad advice from his staff.
It was in the 2002 gubernatorial race that I established my credentials as a political prognosticator of the first rank by stating in this space: “Roy Barnes will easily win a second term.” State flaggers who hated me as much as I hated them, exulted over my lapse in political judgement and claimed Perdue won because of their influence.
A couple of flaggers even invited me to lunch and presented me with a stuffed crow which they suggested I eat.
Their glee was short-lived. Perdue changed the flag again to what is today’s version. I’m not sure what happened to the crow or the flaggers. I bring this up because the old state flaggers remind me of Trump Republicans: Stuck in the past and intent on revenge.
As for me, I am always looking ahead. So I whiffed in 2002. So what? As a wise man once said, “It matters not if you play the game. What is important is that you win like a loser.” (I’m not sure who said that. I think it was me. I say a lot of things that don’t make sense.) So here goes some of my highly-anticipated and patent-pending predictions. Please pay close attention.
I predict that former Cobb school board member Jaha Howard will finish fifth in the Democratic primary for state school superintendent, even though only four are running. He will then blame his loss on White Lily flour.
As for the referendums on creating three new cities: Lost Mountain will be approved because state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart said make it happen. Nobody wants to get into a verbal duel with the woman. Let her have her city and be done with it. East Cobb will be closer because they want their own fire department and if yard signs are any indication, the City of Vinings will be a toss-up.
Cobb Democratic chairwoman Jacquelyn Bettadapur, who is as white as pure-driven snow and who flew into Cobb County from parts unknown will blame the approval of any new city on white flight and possibly White Lily flour.
Cobb commission chair Lisa Cupid will just roll her eyes at what a sleepy little town Cobb County is and will rezone Truist Park. Affordable housing will be constructed in centerfield and third base will become the site of a laundromat.
The Cobb County Republican Party will censure Gov. Brian Kemp and suggest loyalists vote for Democrat Stacey Abrams in November in order to maintain their sterling reputation for being ideologically-pure rather than in power.
Okay, enough with the prescient predictions. This is making my head hurt. As usual, I expect to be amazingly accurate but just to be on the safe side in case you are saving this for future reference, I probably should see if I can locate my old friend, the crow.
