You may considerate this "old news," but I feel it’s worth keeping Ms. Liz Cheney’s act of political heroism as a newsworthy item.
Liz Cheney and the "big lie." I have just seen Liz Cheney’s speech on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on May 11, 2021. The seats around her were abandoned by her fellow political confreres. This surrounding-seat abandonment was a cowardly act of political isolation. Why? Because of fear of the potential reprisals and adolescent demeaning verbal abuse by our immediate former president.
In her speech, Rep. Cheney, R-Wyoming, mentioned, “how powerful, but how fragile freedom is.” She also noted that our former president has sewn the seeds of doubt as to whether democracy works at all by continuing to propagate the "Big Lie" of a lost and stolen election. The rule of law has lost its veneration. She reaffirmed that a great number of states and federal courts, including Trump-appointed judges and the Trump Department of Justice, have rejected his claims of wide voter fraud after extensive investigations. No supportive evidence of his allegations had been found. The election for the presidency of the United states of America is over! Her verbiage that we must stand up to the truth is sacrosanct relative to continuing on as the great nation that we have become.
The situation that Rep. Cheney is in, is somewhat reminiscent of that of Sen. Margaret Chase Smith of Maine. In reality, she was the only one, at the time, during June of 1950, that stood up for what was right thing to do during her famous senate floor speech, "The Declaration of Conscience." It concerned the vicious methods of Sen. Joe McCarthy relative to his perceived Communist threat from within our citizenry and elected officials. Many lives were destroyed by his wild and erratic behavior and assertions.
“America has not failed.” But the truth must win out. Too many of our citizens have lost everything in an effort to make America the citadel of democracy and freedom. We have prospered in so many ways. And in fact, we have become, and rightly so, a great country, with a basis of laws routed in a true peoples’ constitution. Our great country is truly the proverbial shining light on the proverbial hill. We cannot allow it to become anything less. Truth to power is an essential ingredient!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.