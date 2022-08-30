In 1917, Vladimir Lenin and the Bolsheviks, who were known as the Russian Social-Democratic Workers’ Party, seized control of the government and suppressed all political rivals through the forming of a secret police known as the “Red Terror.”
The Democrat Party also strives to have one-party control and its members have shown their hand to take out political enemies, primarily Donald Trump who will be their political enemy in 2024.
In 2016, the Democrat Party through some dirty FBI agents and their allies in the Democrat-controlled media conspired to suppress and manipulate Trump supporters with anything to make sure Trump lost. The FBI wiretapped Trump Tower and the White House, used Cross-Fire Hurricane to set Trump up with Trump-Russian collusion, and used the Mueller Investigation to set up an impeachment. When all failed, Democrats were angry and had to set up their first impeachment, which went nowhere. They stole the 2020 election and then tried to link Trump to Jan. 6 and another failed impeachment. With the failure of the Jan. 6 Commission, and Trump showing strong in the polls to be the Republican nominee in 2024, the Democrat weaponized the FBI to raid Trump’s residence for classified records, which had been locked and sealed in a room by the FBI months earlier. Therefore, the warrant provided the FBI to collect any material from any room in a fishing exposition to gather or plant any material to be used as a potential crime to prevent Trump from running in 2024.
Like Lenin, the Democrats want to take out their political opponents and will continue to use their own KGB until they have ultimate one party control of America. Like Lenin, once the Democrats get that ultimate control, they will never give it up again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.