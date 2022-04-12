In the last few years, it has been disturbing for me to note the amount of angst and just outright repugnance that has been leveled at many of the members of our Fourth Estate. Much of the negativity has been aimed at newspapers and journalists by a number of politicians. But in essence, these politicians have had their own internal agendas or have had a fear of being exposed for potential outcomes of promises made, but not of promises kept. Verbiage that at one time would never have been used to describe a news reporter, a columnist or an editorial are common. Where has civility gone?
Revisiting the time when I was growing up, such people as Ernie Pyle, who lost his life covering World War II, Edward R. Morrow, reporting from British rooftops, also during WWII , and Chet Huntley and David Brinkley, were contemporaneously folk heroes. But also, there are newspaper columnists such as Joseph Alsop, Tom Friedman, Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward! All reporting on the events of the day. At times they expressed some personal opinions. But as best as I recall, the reverberations from those with opposing views might have been angry, but their rebuttal language was not anywhere near as vicious and/or puerile as it is today. As I write this, reporters are dying in an effort to bring front line news to the world concerning the horrific vicious war waged by a delusional Russian head of state against the innocent men, women and children of the duly constituted country of Ukraine.
It is a shame to note that some individuals, who are in positions of power to persuade, have to lower rhetorical standards to ‘base modalities’ in order to make their opposition to another’s thoughts as personally devastating as possible.
We have come from better. The trick is now to return to previous intellectual summits of debate, be it in the written word or via oral verbalization.
