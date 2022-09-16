The MDJ published a great Around Town column in its Saturday/Sunday, August 20/21, 2022 edition about an event call Red Rock. These events were held about every 3 to 4 months at Bill Dunaway’s cabin on the lake for many years. I have been involved in these events for the past 15 years or so, and Bill was right when he said he didn’t believe it ever rained on any of these events over those many years. This would be important because much of the eating took place outside. As Bill so accurately stated, these “guys only” events were about fellowship and getting to know new people of all ages and backgrounds as well as and getting reacquainted with old friends.
The Around Town column talked mostly about the mechanics and history of the Red Rock event; however, I would like to step back and address the impact of these events. I can speak with confidence on this issue because Red Rock has made a difference in my personal and professional life over many years. Also, I have seen this same thing happen to others. It is often said that people will not give much of anything to other people that they don’t know and trust.
Through the years, I made life-long friends with people at Red Rock that I would never have met – people who would be willing to help you and they did. For example, how difficult would it be to participate in the same meeting and have one-on-one time with the Superintendent of the Cobb County School District and learn about issues taking place in public education. If someone ever needed help with an issue in one the largest school districts in the nation, they could pick up the phone and call Chris Ragsdale, the superintendent. At this last Red Rock event, both the Sheriff of Cobb County (Craig Owens) and Cherokee County (Frank Reynolds) attended. By the way, these two men are doing a great job in their respective roles. Other names you should be familiar with that attended included Buddy Darden who is godfather of Cobb County in the legal world and a history book on Cobb County; the current mayor of Marietta (Thunder Tumlin) and the past Mayor (Bill Dunaway); the long-serving mayor of Acworth (Tommy Allegood); and, the list goes on and on. The relationships created or re-created between the 50 people in this last Red Rock are just invaluable to a community like Cobb. Coming together in these events, with no agenda, is part of the description of a term coined by Gov. Roy Barnes, I think, known as The Cobb Way. What is so impressive about these events was that they included Republicans and Democrats, African Americans, Hispanics, Orientals, business leaders, politicians, the super-rich and others without many resources, etc.
It might surprise you to know that these casual discussions were almost always about what’s best for Cobb or what help others might need. In fact, at this last Red Rock event there were two pulpit ministers from two large churches of different denominations who I thought might fight over who blessed the food before we ate; however, they came to an agreement as to who would be best to do so. I only wish we could take the Cobb Way stuff and plant it in Washington – we would be a better country.
As we go through our life, at some point, we might ask the question: Did my life make a difference in this world? Well, with respect to Bill Dunaway, the answer is a very big yes from hundreds and hundreds of people. It is not an overstatement to say Bill changed history. It is not just events like Red Rock, but his career and life have been about service to others and the world is a much better place today thanks the life of Bill Dunaway. If you go to the dictionary, hero is defined as: “a person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities.” Whether it was operating drug stores, serving as the Mayor of Marietta, being a good husband and father, Bill has always carried him with class and style, and he continues his life that way today – just ask his beautiful and charming wife Dot. Bill has been and always will be my friend and the hero as defined in the dictionary.
