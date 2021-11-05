Congratulations to the Atlanta Braves and all Braves fans. As we celebrate a World Championship, a Top Ten list may be in order.
1. The manager. I’m as quick as anyone (some might say quicker than most) to second-guess Brian Snitker’s in-game decisions. “He’s leaving the starting pitcher in too long.” “He’s bringing in the wrong relief pitcher.” “When will he finally notice that Dansby hasn’t gotten a hit in ten days?” But you know what? The players love him, his coaching staff respects him, and he has dedicated his entire career to an organization that hasn’t always given him a front row seat. I watch other teams as the camera scans the dugout. Sullen faces, infighting, a lack of unity. I don’t see any of that on a Snitker team. So give the man his due. He now has a World Series ring. Enough said.
2. The general manager. Alex Anthopulous had a good track record when he was brought in to rescue a scandal-ridden joke of a front office. His name will now go down in baseball history as the man who pulled off the biggest trade deadline heists of the 21st century. Call it luck, call it skill, call it whatever you like. But when you dump off a few spare parts for four players who instantly catapult you from a sub-.500 team to a World Series champion, every team owner in the big leagues looks at their own GM and asks, “Why can’t you do that?”
3. The coaches. Many fans scratch their heads when they see Ron Washington’s daily infield drills, feeding ground balls to grown men from ten feet away. But then we see the results. The Braves’ infield defense is second to none. Each of them gives the credit to Washington. We see Eric Young teach his outfielders how to play a ball off Houston’s odd left-centerfield wall. An hour later, Eddie Rosario plays a ball perfectly and nails a runner at second base. We see Walt Weiss constantly at Snitker’s side in the dugout. As a former defensive whiz at shortstop and a respected manager himself, he provides a valuable second set of eyes. We see pitching coach Rick Kranitz animatedly pumping up a struggling pitcher. Snitker calls these guys “rock stars.” The results speak for themselves.
4. Freddie Freeman. The announcers say it every year. Freddie will get off to a slow start at the plate, “But wait until the end of the year. The numbers will be there.” And every year, Freddie will end up hitting approximately .300, with roughly 30-35 home runs and 100 RBI. He’s as consistent as anyone in baseball. He scoops up a game-saving throw from a hard-charging infielder at least once a game. The Joe Bucks of the world can speculate all they want about Freddie’s impending free agency, and where he may play in 2022. I’ll go ahead and say it. I believe the World Series win cements it. Freddie is a lifetime Brave.
5. Ozzie Albies. This man should be “The Face” of Major League Baseball. No one plays the game with more joy, enthusiasm, and hustle. Pound for pound, he’s probably the strongest player in the game. If you have a kid who plays any sport, point to Ozzie and tell your kid, “Play like that guy.”
6. Travis d’Arnaud. I know, I know. His hitting in 2021 (before and after his early season thumb injury) was nothing to write home about. And I’m not sure he could throw me out trying to steal second. But Braves pitchers LOVE him behind the plate. He blocks balls in the dirt as well as anyone. I don’t think it is a coincidence that pitchers stepped up their game when he returned from the injury. He played every inning of every World Series game. Hopefully someone will emerge in 2022 to give him a break now and then. But for now, he has proven to be a key part of a World Series team.
7. The pitching staff. Everyone had their ups and downs in a grueling seven-month season. The Braves literally ran out of starting pitchers. With the exception of the solid “Night Shift” guys (Will Smith, Tyler Matzek, Luke Jackson, and A.J. Minter), the bullpen was often a nonstop shuttle between Atlanta and Triple A Gwinnett. But three key starters (Charlie Morton, Max Fried, and Ian Anderson) matched any trio in the game, the unsung Jesse Chavez quietly helped bridge the middle innings, and we can soon look forward to the return of potential ace Mike Soroka.
8. The new guys. Jorge Soler, Joc Pederson, Eddie Rosario, and Adam Duvall collectively filled the void left by the injury to Ronald Acuna, Jr., the arrest of Marcell Ozuna, and the offensive shortcomings of a host of center fielders. It goes without saying that the Braves “before and after” the Anthopoulous deals for these guys were two different teams.
9. Austin Riley. I will be amazed if he finishes in the top 5 for National League Most Valuable Player. The sportswriter “experts” have combed through every analytical stat looking for reasons to vote for Fernando Tatis, Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, and various others who watched the playoffs in their recliners, like you and I. Frankly, in some categories, Riley’s numbers don’t always measure up. But he sure passed the eyeball test, didn’t he? He played Gold Glove-caliber defense, and blossomed into a selective, powerful clutch hitter. I don’t care what the “experts” say. My eyeballs tell me Austin Riley was the most valuable player on this team, which he led to a world championship.
Obviously, many other Braves had their 2021 moments. Dansby Swanson was wildly inconsistent at the plate, while providing great defense. Guillermo Heredia played well as a stopgap centerfielder, contributed some key hits, and was a dugout spark plug. Huascar Ynoa was an early-season beast on the mound, and then lost his temper, resulting in a hand injury that essentially spoiled his season. The Panda himself, Pablo Sandoval was also an April hero whose heroics were unforgettable. But without a doubt, I must close with
10. The fans. “Braves Country” has never looked better. In a city whose teams have often been the brunt of jokes for choking in the big games, Braves fans embraced this team, and never let go. Attendance at The Hank was solid throughout the season, and even the snarkiest out-of-town sportswriters had to admit that the stadium was rocking, for real. The post-season atmosphere was impressive and unforgettable. Brian Snitker never missed an opportunity to thank the fans, and he was obviously sincere.
The future looks bright. Will the Braves win a World Series every year? No. There are 29 other teams who want it just as bad, and about half of them have the ammunition to get there. But the foundation is in place for an entertaining, competitive team that sets a good example every time they take the field. I’ve never been prouder to be a Braves fan. Chop On!
