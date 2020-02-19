For we who have the privilege of wearing the Eagle, Globe, and Anchor insignia of the U.S. Marine Corps, Iwo Jima will always be a special place. This is where 5,931 Marines died in the bloodiest battle in Marine Corps history. It has been called “the most expensive real estate ever purchased.”
Less than a lifetime ago, it was here the Marines first set foot on the Japanese homeland. Today, Feb. 19, 2020, begins the 75th anniversary of the 36 day battle. It was said of the Marines on Iwo Jima, “Uncommon Valor was a Common Virtue.” Of the 80 Medals of Honor awarded to Marines in World War II, 22 were on Iwo Jima, 5 in one day.
I was on Iwo Jima on the 50th anniversary of the battle. I met Charles Lindbergh, a Marine flamethrower operator and member of the original flag-raising team. I met Sam Billison, president of the Navaho Code-Talkers Association.
I also met Robert “Wimpy” Jones, a 19-year-old Marine judo instructor in 1945. Though he is now deceased, I believe he would want me to share his stories.
Wimpy was asked to give a self-defense class on the ship deck the night before the invasion. “Let’s say a Jap has you down and he’s choking you: You can hit him in the throat with straight fingers. If he has his hands around your throat, you can put your fingers in his ears — all the way in, and he will release. If you are on your back, grab a handful of sand and hit him in the face.”
Wimpy said each landing craft had an American flag. Imagine waves of boats with an American flag on their backs, each carrying 19-year-old, on average, kids steeled by the Depression. On the hospital ship after the battle, a Marine said to Wimpy, “You’re the guy who gave the class! It was just like you said, the Jap was choking me. I hit him in the face with a handful of sand, he pulled off and I shot him.”
In commemoration, Wimpy brought 2,000 American flags to the anniversary, one for each returning veteran. One Marine invited an Iwo Jima veteran to go with him to the reunion. His friend said, “I can’t go, but when you do, would you see if you can find my legs?”
Wimpy told the story about “little Johnny.” “He couldn’t have been more than 14 years old — I don’t know how he got into the Marine Corps. He followed me around like a little puppy. I jumped in a hole and Johnny jumped in the hole. I told him, ‘Johnny, don’t look up, even if you hear somebody speaking English — the Japanese know English.’
“Johnny heard somebody speaking English, he looked up, and got shot through the head. Johnny fell on top of me crying, ‘Mama, Mama.’ I was lying on my back holding Johnny when the Japanese soldier who shot him put his weapon right on my forehead. I was waiting for him to shoot me. He heard Johnny crying for his mama, and he pulled his weapon off my forehead and let me live.
“I’ve never told anyone else that story in 50 years — not even my wife,” Wimpy said. “When my kids would wake up crying at night, I would pick them up, and they would cry ‘Mama,’ I thought of Johnny. A few years ago, I followed a Japanese speaker to the podium. He handed me microphone, pointing it at my head, and I flashed back. I froze and could not say a word.”
Then Wimpy got very quiet: “I’m only going to say this once. I killed five people: one with my hands, one with a bayonet, I shot one, one with a grenade, and one with a flamethrower. The guy I hit with the flamethrower jumped on my back while he was on fire.”
I spoke with one Marine Navy Cross winner who saw Wimpy fight. “All I want to know is, did (Wimpy) ever get the Medal of Honor?” “He did everything I did if not more, except all the witnesses in his unit were killed.”
Wimpy got me a photograph of the flag raising signed, “To Dan Kirk, Semper Fi, Joe Rosenthal” (original photographer). Then Wimpy said the nicest thing any Marine could hear: “I would have liked to have served with you in combat”.
On Feb. 19, think of Wimpy Jones and his fellow Marine heroes.