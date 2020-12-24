EDITOR’S NOTE: The MDJ first ran this column by Mariettan Dan Valentine in 2014. This year, he notes, the column is even more relevant “due to the numerous calamities we have all dealt with.
”I know that rerunning an article is unconventional but these are unconventional times and perhaps this article can offer some hope and perspective to those who may be encountering the darkness that Henry Wadsworth Longfellow dealt with in 1863.” We agree.
The year 1863 was a very bad one for renowned poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. He had lost his wife Frances, who died in a fire the year before. His oldest son, without his blessing, joined the Union Army to fight in the Civil War. Then he learns in November that his son has been severely injured in battle. So on Christmas Day of 1863, the pain of these events inspired him to write the poem, “Christmas Bells.” Today we recognize this poem as the popular Christmas carol, “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day”.
Longfellow opens the poem describing what is typical of any Christmas morning:
I heard the bells on Christmas Day
Their old, familiar carols play,
And wild and sweet
The words repeat
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
And thought how, as the day had come,
The belfries of all Christendom
Had rolled along
The unbroken song
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
Till ringing, singing on its way,
The world revolved from night to day,
A voice, a chime,
A chant sublime
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
Imagine how he might feel about the joyous celebration of our Savior’s birth and the refrain “Peace on earth, Goodwill to men!” given that this is the middle of the Civil War and that he has experienced so much recent personal tragedy. He is hurting, yet throughout Christianity there is celebration everywhere and, belying what he sees all around him, chants of “Peace on earth, Good will to men!”
So Mr. Longfellow shares what he feels:
Then from each black, accursed mouth
The cannon thundered in the South,
And with the sound
The carols drowned
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
It was as if an earthquake rent
The hearth-stones of a continent,
And made forlorn
The households born
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
And in despair I bowed my head;
”There is no peace on earth,” I said;
”For hate is strong,
And mocks the song
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!”
Can’t all these Christians see what is going on around them? Can they not feel his pain? Where is this, “Peace on Earth, Goodwill to men”? These people are living in a fantasy world. This is a world full of hate, pain, tragedy, failure, sadness and despair.
He wrote this poem 151 years ago. Surely, things have gotten better by now. We have certainly figured out a way to eliminate war, hunger, cheating, tragedy, poverty, bigotry… Actually, it seems that the human condition is the same today as it was a century and a half ago when Longfellow wrote this poem and it appears that we will still have these same struggles 150 years into the future.
If this is the case, what’s the point? Where is the hope? Why the celebration of Jesus’ birth? Well, it turns out Mr. Longfellow isn’t quite done. In his last verse he shares:
Then pealed the bells more loud and deep:
”God is not dead, nor doth He sleep;
The Wrong shall fail,
The Right prevail,
With peace on earth, good-will to men.”
Mr. Longfellow, in the midst of his despair, knows that, in spite of our human condition, God will prevail! He will dry our tears, heal us, lift us up and take us in to His perfect home. Longfellow recognizes that Jesus came to earth, not in spite of, but in response to our human frailties.
The pain of living our lives will always be with us. However, with the birth of Jesus, we can grab on to two things:
The hope that no matter what our travails on this earth are, we can live with God in a perfect and wonderful heaven.
Jesus taught us how to live on earth in peace and to bring peace and goodwill to others. Maybe there will never be world peace but we can certainly bring some peace to those we come into contact with.
So as the bells celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ on Christmas morning, in spite of whatever pain you are feeling, take heart, as Mr. Longfellow did, that God will ultimately prevail over all that is wrong in our lives and, because of the birth of Jesus, we can indeed experience “Peace on earth and Goodwill to men.”
Merry Christmas!
