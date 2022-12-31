Leadership is the ability to influence others to get them to freely, voluntarily and loyally do what the leader wants them to do. It is the ability to capture both the hearts and minds of followers so they will want to follow, as opposed to using power, authority, or incentives in order to make them follow. True leadership requires the informal power to win people over to get them to internalize the same ideals as the leader. Indeed, leadership is a rare ability, and we only really know it when
we see or feel it.
False leaders are everywhere and anyone who has ever worked, studied, or served under a false leader who turned out to be any combination of selfish, ignorant, arrogant, or unethical, knows they are not the real thing. On the other hand, those who have worked, served, or studied under someone who was a positive effective leader; one who cared about people other than themselves, lead their followers by helping them achieve personal and organizational growth, self-esteem, and
self-actualization, knows they have seen true leadership. Whereas false leaders manipulate people for selfish reasons, truly effective leaders build people in a positive constructive way so they can realize their dreams and take them to the next level.
No one really knows if people are born to be leaders, or if average people can learn to be leaders, but we do know that effective leaders are rarely the best looking, most popular, or loudest people in any environment. We also know that effective leaders are more than just people with good intentions or good attitudes, they are purpose-driven individuals with a positive vision. They have strong communication skills with which to communicate their vision; and they are people who proactively initiate action rather than just reacting to the things that happen around them.
While someone’s job description may say they are a leader, their job performance may show that they are a manager, but not necessarily a leader. Although it is rare,someone can be both a manager and a leader, however, there is a distinct difference between the two skill sets. Managers narrowly engage in the activities of management, i.e., planning, organizing, staffing, directing, coordinating, reporting, and budgeting, but if they fail to inspire people to grow and work to achieve goals that will benefit others, they are not leaders. Effective leaders are wise people who are not self-promoting, hateful, revengeful, or petty. Instead, they are the ones who naturally inspire, refresh and motivate others. They downplay their followers’ mistakes and failings, but instead build people up by quietly and subtly, drawing out their best qualities, strengths and potential.
True leaders tend to evolve over time; thus they are not always at the top of their career or peak of wisdom when they are leading. Nevertheless, they always have a personal quality or light that exudes a sense of someone who is much more than they appear on the surface. While they are not always the highest-ranking person in their environment, if you watch them closely, you can see that although they are compliant, they are not driven solely by organizational policies or goals, but rather higher ideals and standards, if not a higher voice only they hear.
In our quest to find true constructive leaders, a good place to start is by looking for “servant leaders,” meaning leaders who serve the needs of their followers by nurturing and reasoning with them, while encouraging and molding them in positive directions. Servant leaders understand, but minimize, the insecure, petty, suspicious side of people, but rather chose to develop their better nature in which they are affirmative, self-confident, strong, and fair. Effective leaders must understand in order to be understood and they inherently know how to enrich the better nature in those who trust and connect with them.
Even though servant leaders tend to be effective leaders, they may not be enough for followers who want to develop their full personal potential. They eventually learn the ultimate leaders in our society are the spiritual leaders. Spiritual leaders may or may not be clergymen or religious leaders, but they have faith in the leadership lessons demonstrated in the bible. They ascribe to the notion that God puts each of us on a personal journey or at a particular place for specific purposes bigger
than ourselves. Spiritual leaders may not always be able to fully articulate their internal purposes, but they do have insight and a vision of their journey to a better place; one they can only reach by leading others. They understand the lessons and values of patience, faith, loyalty, integrity, and compassion.
By far, the very best, most promising, leaders are the ones who not only have intelligence and clarity of mind, they also know how to listen to their heart; the real source from which the skills of leadership abound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.