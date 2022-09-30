If dogs could speak, they might tell us the solutions to some of our problems are still low technology; their noses know.
The police are frequently called to find missing persons of diminished mental capacity who have become disoriented and wandered away from home. Most commonly, elderly victims of dementia tend to wander off without letting anyone know they are leaving. They tend to walk aimlessly for surprisingly long distances, but eventually become frightened, embarrassed and exhausted, sometimes before anyone realizes they are gone. While they are in unfamiliar surroundings with no idea of how to get home, they are exposed to a wide range of dangers that can easily have harmful consequences.
Wandering dementia victims rarely follow normal pedestrian travel patterns and they are prone to stop to rest or recompose themselves in unexpected locations where preliminary searchers often fail to look. In these kinds of situations, the very best chance for the victim to be found quickly is if the police promptly deploy a police canine team (trained officer and dog). Working closely with their human partner, dogs have extraordinary tracking capabilities and an innate desire to rescue humans in distress.
While tracking dogs have very keen senses to separate scents from different people, their success in tracking anyone is enhanced when they can first sniff a clean, uncontaminated, fresh sample of the victim’s personal scent. The strength of the scent sample and the freshness of the track or trail can make the dog’s work harder or easier. Therefore, dedicated police canine officers continually strive to maximize every possible advantage that may help their canine partner do their lifesaving work.
When it is known in advance that an at-risk individual may occasionally have a tendency to wander, it makes good sense and good emergency planning to collect and safely store a clean sample of the potential wanderer’s scent. For this purpose, there is now a very effective low-tech inexpensive device known as the Scent Kit® that is truly becoming a game-changer.
Used mainly for individuals who are at risk of wandering, such as dementia or Autism sufferers, Scent Kits® include an evidence-grade jar, sterile scent pad, a pair of non-allergenic gloves, tamper proof tape, detailed instructions and a missing persons checklist. The kit is applied by putting on the gloves, wiping the sterile pad under the potential wanderer’s armpit, then placing the pad in the jar and closing it. The closed jar is then sealed, labeled and stored in a clean dry place where it remains viable for up to ten years. Instructions come with the kit and the potential wanderer can collect the sample themselves, but it is best if a friend or caretaker does it, or at least witnesses it.
If the victim turns up missing, when a police canine team arrives at the victim’s home, the jar is opened by the canine handler and the dog is alerted on command when sniffing the pad. Led by the scent-seeking canine, the tracking operation begins and in the vast majority of cases, it ends when searchers see a wagging tail and a, hopefully safe, grateful victim. (Who’s a good dog?)
Scent Kits® were developed by Scent Evidence K9, LLC located in Tallahassee, FL, and they quickly became popular nationally and internationally, particularly among elderly populations. In the past two years, the use of Scent Kits® have been gaining momentum in Georgia with the assistance of the North Georgia Elder Abuse Task Force. Georgia law enforcement and public health agencies have embracing use of the kits and already experienced several early successes in which lives have been saved and families were reunited. Even individuals who know that they personally may be prone to wander and get lost have been requesting Scent Kits® for their own safety.
Anyone wanting more information or to acquire a Scent Kit®(s) is encouraged to check with their local police jurisdiction, or scentevidenceK9.com.
