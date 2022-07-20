The good news about crime and public safety in Cobb County begins with the fact that overall, our crime rates tend to be lower than our Metro-Atlanta neighbors. Cobb’s county and city police forces, and Sheriff’s Office are adequately funded and work together with a strong spirit of cooperation and purpose intended to keep our county safe. It is also true that all the departments work in unison embracing the most modern crime prevention technology, particularly new camera technology, with the over-arching goal of apprehending criminals before they hurt Cobb County residents.
The police tend to be our first line of defense against crime, but they are only part of a larger criminal justice system which also includes the District Attorney’s Office, Public Defender’s Office, and court system. They, too, function effectively under difficult circumstances to dispense justice for both victims and offenders for the ultimate purpose of keeping our community safe.
The Cobb criminal justice system operates an excellent system of “accountability courts” designed to deal with the special problems of the mentally ill, drug-addicted, veterans and juveniles who find their way into local courts. Accountability Court offenders are compelled to complete recovery and rehabilitation programs or face jail sentences. There is no coddling of offenders, just a common-sense approach to address a wide range of social problems.
Notwithstanding Cobb’s strong public safety infrastructure, in 2022 we face serious challenges to all manners of public safety. In the larger environment of Metro-Atlanta as well as statewide, crime trends show sharp increases in violent crime and rising property crime as well. Whether we like it or not, Cobb public safety is impacted by external crime trends just like all of our neighbors. Drugs, as usual, constitute our number one problem, because they spawn so many other problems.
Illicit drug trafficking and drug abuse are directly related to the full range of all kinds of crime. Locally, our main drug problem continues to be the opioid epidemic, which has never subsided even though we heard less about it during COVID crisis of 2020 and 2021. In 2021 and 2022, fueled by large-scale increases in Fentanyl coming through open national borders, our drug problem has worsened exponentially. Fentanyl is the deadliest recreational drug we have ever seen and there are weekly reports of it appearing everywhere. In Cobb we see the results in our heart-breaking suicide and overdose death rates.
Drug-related crime is not our only threat to public safety in 2022. Violence against women and families as well as laissez faire public attitudes about it are also knocking at our collective doors. It is not unusual to watch the local news in Metro Atlanta and see women at the gas stations being approached by thugs who assault them, sometimes with a gun, to take their cars. In some neighboring counties, these are not even looked at as robberies anymore, they call the offenders “sliders” and when they are caught, they are treated as petty thieves. This issue shows a growing acceptance of crime to which we should not succumb. Anyone who uses assault, force or fear to separate someone from their property commits the crime of robbery. If there is a weapon involved, it's armed robbery and they need to be prosecuted that way. We should not allow ourselves to become numb to these kinds of crimes.
Also under the heading of violence against women and families, lies the issue of sex offenders and sexual predators. It is common knowledge in the law enforcement community that proven sex offenders and predators simply cannot be rehabilitated. Releasing them prematurely may be the worst threat “criminal justice reform” poses to our community.
Gangs and gang violence are a national problem from which Cobb also tends to suffer. The ugly truth is our public-school systems struggle with growing gang problems, at varying degrees, like everywhere else. Nevertheless, gangs are a problem that can be resolved through close collaboration between school administrators, police, courts and parents or guardians. Fortunately, a number of Georgia’s legislators continue to strengthen gang abatement laws and consult with both state and local law enforcement on our needs to curtail gangs and gang violence.
The final “big picture” issue or set of issues regarding public safety is the impact of politics. On a state level, the Georgia General Assembly has enacted several positive new laws that deal, in a fair humane manner, with complex social problems; mental illness, drug addiction, elder abuse, gangs. These laws cannot cure the problems by themselves, but they are taking us in the right direction – a safer direction. On the other hand, however, there are nationwide initiatives or movements that advocate defunding the police; bail reform designed to immediately release dangerous violent criminals back into the communities they have victimized, and far-reaching legalization of drugs. As a community, we will have to decide for ourselves which way we want to go in terms of public safety and our future, but good effective public safety is everyone’s right, and we should demand it.
