The ideas of defunding, under-funding, or demonizing the police are non-starters for average Americans of all races, creeds and colors. Notwithstanding the nefarious ravings of left-wing ideologues, even the staunchest supporters of the police must admit that a few recent large-scale police actions or inactions are indefensible. Examples of the indefensible include the Parkland, FL and Uvalde TX school shootings, as well as the most recent in-custody death case involving multiple officers in Memphis TN. None of the three examples were the result of racism, or a lack of gun control, they were the fault of festering lapses in police leadership and supervision.
Consider the three unthinkable scenarios and, although they are each different from one another, ask what they all had in common. In the Parkland school shooting, the overall police response was slow and uncoordinated between responding police agencies. In Uvalde, TX, because of unfathomable orders from the top, police officers stood by, failed to execute a decades old police industry standard of entering the school and they allowed students to be slaughtered. Finally in the Memphis TN. example, officers who, by normal police hiring standards, probably should not have been on the force in the first place, were unsupervised and over-reacted by savagely beating a suspect while disregarding all reasonable police use-of-force standards.
What all three of these grim examples clearly have in common is failures of leadership compounded by failures in line supervision of the officers. Harsh as that reality may be, we have reached a point where, in some jurisdictions, selection of police leaders is more often based on social equity, inclusion and political popularity rather than traditional qualifications and a track record of achievement. That is a recipe for disaster.
When selecting or evaluating police leaders, equal opportunity, and fairness to everyone should always apply, but the most critical selection factors are knowledge, skills and abilities demonstrated before a final selection is made. There is simply no substitute for proven leadership qualifications like good decision making, decisiveness, perceptiveness, and maturity. Likewise, there is no substitute for police leaders who have the personal courage to confront officers and supervisors who fail to perform their jobs within established standards and controls. It is most important to find leaders who have a track record of protecting peoples’ lives before worrying about hurting their feelings. Lives depend on it!
A strong potential police CEO-level candidate should be able to demonstrate that they have mental, moral and conceptual alertness to assume the extremely complex role of police leader. They should have a legitimate track record of having previously excelled with strong positive character traits. Of course, unbiased basic requirements of education, years of experience, technical, interpersonal, and conceptional skills, should be factored in, but political leanings should not count. A good police leader should be politically astute, but not political.
It logically follows that police leaders who have been promoted based on subjective factors are less likely to focus on the important things like ensuring officers are properly recruited, selected, trained, tested and held accountable for their critical-incident job performance. Simply put, in terms of human behavior, the best predictor of future behavior is past behavior. Thus, if we want to predict if an individual will be ready if and when the day comes that a critical decision must be made, we must determine if a candidate has a proclivity to be too passive, too aggressive or has a problem getting along with others. Mature judgement by leaders prevents atrocities down the road.
A competent police leader breeds strong boots-on-ground line supervisors, i.e., corporals, sergeants, and lieutenants, who practice the skills of good leadership. Those skills include the courage to confront officers who occasionally fail to follow policies and procedures. Supervisors of that caliber are dynamic enough to show up and do the right thing when they are faced with critical situations sometimes requiring decisions between doing things right or doing the right things.
To use a sports analogy, a competent police leader knows when to switch from the role of coach to the role of quarterback. Their players are the supervisors they have groomed and their goal, of course, is the end game of protecting the lives of the people they serve.
