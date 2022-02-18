Marietta’s community tends to view our homeless population in either of two ways. The faith community, charitable groups and civic organizations come from a position of compassion and see homelessness as sad, but it presents an opportunity to help societies downtrodden and less fortunate. Others, such as business and property owners, and shoppers tend to see homelessness as a problem that threatens community-wide quality-of-life. Either way, homelessness is a pervasive complex social issue that stresses our sense of charitable obligation.
Clearly, homeless populations are broadly composed of three overlapping groups; 1-drug and alcohol-addicted individuals, 2-the behaviorally mentally ill, and 3-a fringe percentage of common scammers. Many of the first two groups are also veterans. So, where does that leave those of us who, in 2022, want to extend a helping-hand to the homeless, while at the same time enhancing neighborhood ascetics public health and public safety in Marietta? The best approach
is to break the issue down into its component parts and address each.
Drug Addicted Individuals
The pandemic of the past two years, coupled with the previously existing opioid pandemic, have sharply increased homeless populations everywhere. Nevertheless, substance abuse organizations and the local addiction recovery community have been working quietly, but effectively, to increase treatment and recovery capacity. Through grants and collaboration with public and private supporters, they have been making steady progress in increasing both treatment and recovery capacity.
Despite increasing treatment and recovery capacity, there remains a challenge with getting addicts from the street to join treatment and recovery groups. The key to meeting that challenge lies in our first responders (police, firefighters and paramedics). With proper training and community support, they are capable of uniting non-violent addicts (not dealers or traffickers) with resources and groups that are ready, willing and able to help them out of homelessness. In fact, the Marietta Police Department’s ASSIST program is an excellent example of how first responders can help in a non-enforcement way. After all, we can’t arrest our way out of this problem.
Behaviorally Mentally Ill individuals
As to behaviorally mentally ill homeless individuals, there is hope for progress with pending Georgia legislation. First, there is an initiative presently pending before the Generally Assembly entitled the “Georgia Behavioral Health and Peace Officer Co-Responder Act”. Supported by both public health and police organizations, the proposal would provide funding for mental health professionals to respond with police to deescalate and counsel individuals suffering mental health episodes. Second, there is proposed legislation that would decriminalize mental illness by allowing peace officers to take those who are a danger to themselves or others into custody for the sole purpose of delivering them to medical facilities without filing criminal charges against them (HB590).
Both legislative initiatives would advance the communities ability to help get proper treatment and counselling for behaviorally mentally ill individuals and lift them from the ranks of the homeless street population. Residents interested in helping the mentally ill and improving the homelessness situation should immediately contact their state elected representatives and support both bills.
As to the members of the homeless population who knowingly commit public assistance fraud, trespass-after-warning, and theft; they should be charged and held accountable for their crimes. However, if they are also addicted or mentally ill, they are likely candidates for Cobb’s outstanding Accountability Court programs. Accountability courts compel those who need treatment to get it or go to jail. It is up to them, but it is better for everyone if they are diverted from the overloaded criminal justice system.
Conclusion
Marietta and its surrounding areas are not alone in dealing humanely with the situation of homelessness impacting quality of life in local neighborhoods. It is a situation that has taken many years to develop and it won’t be improved overnight. Nonetheless, Marietta is a resilient and caring community and if anyone can show the way of helping the homeless back to constructive lives, we can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.