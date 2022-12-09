As 2022 draws to a close, many Georgia police departments and are experiencing shortages of police officers and departments are competing with one another to recruit new officers to fill vacant positions. Meanwhile the pool of new police officer applicants is shrinking at the same time departments are struggling to retain tenured officers who are increasingly retiring and moving to the private sector for better salary and benefits. The truth is, it is more difficult than ever to find ways to recruit enough qualified applicants to fill a growing number of police officer vacancies.
Potential applicants who have an inner calling to police work are still out there, but they are rare. The more typical new breed of applicants need adequate salary for subsistence, but they are also motivated by such things as a desire to serve the community and fulfilling personal needs including self-esteem and self-actualization. Contrary to popular belief, very few of them are frightened off by the dangers of policing, but they are concerned about receiving proper training to remain safe both physically and psychologically.
At least at the entry level, policing is rigorous and best suited for those in their 20s and 30s. Thus, departments need to effectively design recruitment programs that will appeal to known characteristics of young applicants without lowering hiring and performance standards. The best place police recruiters can learn what attracts young people to a career in policing in today’s social environment is to study the preferences and concerns of those most recently hired.
Some of the traits of new officers may be different than those of their predecessors, but not necessarily worse in terms of the way they do the job or interact with the public. For example, the younger officers prefer to be able to wear beards and tattoos and they are much more concerned about attaining work-life balance than their predecessors. On the other hand, younger officers are more attuned to understanding technology, so they easily adapt to all the different kinds of camera systems, cell phone systems, databases, and amazing capabilities of the internet as they pertain to law enforcement.
Sometimes there is a disconnect between supervisors and younger officers who ask a lot of questions, sometimes perceived as challenges to authority. Experience, however, shows that younger generation(s) have grown up encouraged to ask questions, but they are only questions born of curiosity; not meant to challenge anyone. Another difference that tends to cause consternation among their senior peers is that younger officers are very comfortable exercising their rights under the liberal Family Leave Act; taking three months off because of the birth of child by a significant other. Older employees privately scoff at their younger counterparts for using all their accrued leave. Nevertheless, the law allows it for better or worse, even when it disrupts scheduling. It is what it is.
Among the more positive characteristics of the younger group is they tend to be quite comfortable with racial and gender diversity in the workplace and with the public. They are also more cooperative working with one another in a team environment than many of their predecessors.
Quality of police supervision and leadership has a profound impact on new employees and therefore a department’s ability to recruit by word-of-mouth. To the degree supervisors apply visionary leadership styles and motivational techniques employees tend to experience job satisfaction and thrive in their new careers. For example, supervisory techniques that encourage employees and promote high morale include 1. formal recognition for good work, 2. sympathetic understanding of personal problems, 3. mentoring, 4. helping employees satisfy their individual growth needs, 5. Personal goal setting, and 6. allowing employees feel in on things. In fact, young employees today crave mature positive unbiased leadership at all levels, and they respond to it.
Concerning the complex issue of police officer salaries, we have not yet reached equilibrium among departments, but we must. Undoubtedly, officers should be paid enough to live in dignity without having to rely on extra jobs or overtime to make ends meet. Officers who are tired from working too much to make ends meet eventually suffer lapses in alertness and judgement and the consequences of that can be disastrous. Also, sagging morale impacts productivity.
In recent times we have seen what communities without adequate police protection devolve into. It is not a pretty picture when the thin blue line that separates savagery from civility becomes too thin. Therefore, effective recruitment and retention are more crucial than ever.
