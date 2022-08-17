In 2020, 93,000 Americans died of drug overdoses. In Georgia that year,1863 lost their lives specifically due to opioid drug overdoses and there were also approximately 1000 suicides, many related to depression caused by opioid addiction. By 2022, because of our understandable preoccupation and fatigue with everything Covid, opioid addiction fell from the headlines as a public health and public safety emergency, yet the opioid addiction problem had not subsided in any way. In fact, opioid-addiction remains a root cause of many of Georgia’s homeless, crime, suicide and death statistics. The problem is also compounded by increased availability of deadly Fentanyl made possible by open borders in America.
It is simple to summarily dismiss the opioid epidemic by saying drug addicts are criminals who should all be arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Nevertheless, history has shown time and again, we cannot arrest our way out of widespread social problems like drug addiction. As a basic strategy, mass incarceration simply does not work to reduce the problem. It remains true that arrest and prosecution of drug traffickers and sellers is a necessary part of any effective drug abatement strategy. Providing a path to treatment and recovery for non-violent addicts is also a necessary part. Addicts, after all, are the end users, if not victims of the whole drug-flow scenario which is also facilitated by large pharmaceutical companies and pill mills.
Looking back before the pandemic of 2020 and 2021, Georgia counties and cities were making steady progress fighting the opioid epidemic and many addicts were voluntarily on the difficult path toward recovering from their addiction illnesses. Yet once the pandemic struck, many found themselves in a position where, because of quarantines, reduced donations to recovery programs and an overwhelmed health care system, they could not receive desperately needed face-to-face counselling and support. As the general public ran for cover from Covid, the illicit drug market simultaneously became flooded with lethal volumes of Fentanyl which intensified the problem. Many opioid addicts became part of the rising suicide rate, which now includes younger victims,
many of whom are veterans.
Looking ahead, Georgia now needs to conduct a serious reboot of our efforts to fight the never-ending drug war. For that we need a comprehensive strategy that features the fundamentals for conquering any type of drug epidemic; prevention, intervention and interdiction. Prevention entails increasing public awareness of the deadly problem, especially by teaching children and young adults to prevent the development of new addicts. Intervention, on the other hand, involves robust sympathetic treatment and recovery initiatives for existing addicted persons. At the same time, vigorous drug Interdiction by Federal, state and local law enforcement is essential to stem the deadly flow of opioids and break the profit cycle of poisonous illicit drugs. To that end, the criminal justice system needs to provide fair trials and incarcerate those who are found guilty of drug trafficking.
Insofar as drug traffickers are prolific high-risk recidivist offenders, it is abundantly clear that bail reform severely hinders the effective interdiction and interruption of drug traffickers thus bail reform must be reversed. Regardless of where one stands politically on the issue of open borders, even fully funded fully staffed law enforcement agencies cannot slow or stop the flow without sensible public administration and policy support.
To the extent that opioid addiction is a root cause of crime, suicide, and death across Georgia, the only viable or responsible counter-strategy is to support and fund tactics that include drug prevention and intervention, as well as vigorous interdiction, arrest, prosecution and incarceration of drug traffickers and dealers at all levels. We need to approach opioid addiction with a heart, but also with a pair of handcuffs.
