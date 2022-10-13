I heard a good one the other day. Fox News’ Tucker Carlson isn’t a newsman nor is he offering viewers any balanced political debate. No, his show can be classified as “anger-tainment”, his objective to get conservatives even more riled up then they already are.
Why do Carlson fans want to go through life perpetually enraged? Most of Fox News aficionados are living comfortable lives, according to the network’s demographic data, yet they grind their teeth as the hosts try to grind down Democrats with distortions, half-truths and outright lies.
What Fox News did achieve was opening the floodgates to all manner of disinformation be it television, radio. or online media. Russian propagandists took advantage in 2016 to help get the former guy elected. In fact, Carlson’s support of state terrorist Vladmir Putin’s murderous campaign in Ukraine is a regular feature on Russian state television.
The natural offshoot of all this deceit is an endless barrage of conspiracy theories. The 2020 election was rigged. Democratic leaders are part of a Satanic cult that eats children. The 2012 slaughter of babies in Newtown, Connecticut was staged.
This world is complex and multi-faceted; it can be overwhelming when you factor in politics, religion, race, education, democratic institutions, and more. Thus, it’s human nature to want to seek out simple answers and conspiracy theories provide those.
You voted for the former guy and when he lost, the election was corrupt. You hate Hillary Clinton so she’s a cannibal. You love guns so no children were murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
And you’ve been told credible media that report facts is “fake news,” that the only information you can trust are the “alternative facts” spouted by right-wing politicians, Fox News, Newsmax, OAN, or some anonymous dude living in his mother’s basement posting garbage online.
It’s a dangerous trend, one in which many of the electorate abandon critical thinking, which is more important now than at any time in American history as we stand on the edge of losing our democratic republic.
Critical thinking is defined this way: the objective analysis and evaluation of an issue to form a judgment. The key word there is “objective”, that is, an unemotional review of a variety of information sources on the issues and not staying glued to anger-tainment, because the right knows how easy it is to manipulate an angry mob.
Exhibit A is the Jan. 6 insurrection incited by the ex-president. Jan. 6 has spawned its own conspiracy theories. It wasn’t a MAGA mob, it was BLM and antifa dressed in MAGA gear; it was a “deep state” operation; it never happened.
The right will tell you left-leaning media do the same thing. That’s a false equivalency. Very often, as here in this column, they simply present to the audience exactly what the right is saying and doing.
For example, Alabama GOP Sen. Tommy Tubberville revealed himself to be a virulent racist last week when he told a MAGA crowd, “(Democrats are) soft on crime. They want crime. They want crime because they want to take over what you got …They want reparations because they think the people that do the crime are owed that.”
The ex-football coach might as well have said, “Segregation now! Segregation forever!”.
I just told you precisely what Tubberville said and in context. You may not like it, but it’s not fake news. And coming from a guy who made millions recruiting and coaching Black athletes, it’s especially offensive.
The Reboot Foundation, an organization promoting critical thinking in schools, homes, and businesses, recently released a survey titled “Science Fictions: Low Science Knowledge and Critical Thinking are Linked to Conspiracy Beliefs” (it’s online). In its report, Reboot notes the following:
“People overestimating their critical thinking skills present a challenge to those trying to elevate and encourage true critical thinking in society and in schools. It is vital to distinguish the reality of critical thinking — involving research and evidence from reputable sources, interrogation of multiple viewpoints, and recognition of one’s own biases and possible errors — from rhetoric that wields it to justify a person’s rejection of mainstream consensus. Of course, this does not mean the consensus is always right; only that instinctive distrust is just as misguided as blind trust.”
For some, that research, interrogation, and recognition appear to be too much work. It’s far more comfortable to have one’s biases affirmed by the latest conspiracy theory or by what Carlson says, no matter how demonstrably false.
The price we all pay for willful ignorance is what we’re seeing inside the Republican party today; a crowd of grossly unfit 2022 candidates endorsed by a grossly unfit ex-president, the king of anger-tainment.
