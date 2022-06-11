Here we go again with another hairbrained idea. Let's buy some more livestock.
If you remember someone got this idea before and it was two mules named Jack and Jill who ended up being exiled to Canada or someplace up north. (MDJ columnist) Dick Yarbrough can fill you in on more details as he talks to them quite often.
So now the (Cobb County) sheriff has decided he needs to be in the crowd-control business and has acquired two horses that he states will be trained and cared for by inmates. Great idea there, sheriff.
But good luck with that. It takes about six months to train a horse and rider to do crowd control with a certified instructor and there is a high failure rate for both horse and rider.
And the cost is another factor our cowboy probably failed to think about, stabling, feed, tack, vet and farrier bills and a trailer just for starters.
Do you really think the Braves and the mall owners are going to appreciate puddles of horse urine and piles of horse poop being left for them to clean up, I think not.
Now to the real question, was this wild idea included in the budget, if it was, then heads need to roll. If not, then the whole plan needs to be nipped in the bud. And another question pops up. Was the purchase of the horses run through the purchasing department?
Maybe the sheriff needs to just handle the current duties of his office and increase the efficiency of the department rather than trying to play cowboy.
