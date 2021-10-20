There is a looming crisis in the nursing home industry in Georgia due to high vacancy rates resulting in many facilities operating in the red and quickly running out of money.
The first stimulus package recognized this would be a problem and authorized payment of federal funds through the states to the nursing home providers to make up for this loss of income so they could remain open. To date, the money has not been distributed by Georgia to our nursing homes and many are now days and weeks away from closing. When they close, it will be like the facility that closed last month. Family members will have only two to three days’ notice to come and pick up their relatives and their belongings before the facility closes and the staff becomes unemployed.
There are two tragedies here. First, that these facilities may not be able to reopen in the future and that we could experience a long-term shortage of nursing home beds because of this situation. Second, because of face shield, double-face masking and other requirements in nursing homes now, these facilities are probably the safest place for those residents to be housed relative to COVID-19 exposure.
I suspect we will start seeing closure of nursing homes by the end of this month, and the number of closures will rapidly increase into November and December. Therefore, the people that are responsible for disbursing these funds to our nursing homes should be working seven days a week, 10 hours a day to get checks to our nursing homes so that these tragedies can be avoided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.