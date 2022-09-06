It is appalling and a slap in the face to every Cobb County taxpayer, that the Cobb County commissioners have approved a $1.45 million study to draft a new strategic plan for Cobb County government. According to Deputy County Manager Jimmy Gisi, the purpose of the study is to wrap arms around all the periphery plans. That speaks ill of every department head. Why not invite department heads to a conference room with a clean paper and each one present his idea or plan and create, as Gisi says, one guiding document. I suspect it could be accomplished concisely within a day or two – not taking until year end and saving a bundle of money.
Department heads and county employees have a much better understanding of the county than Accenture. Accenture is going to take documents from those departments as source materials. As stated in the MDJ on 8/23, the previous outsourced plan including vague and immeasurable goals – “operating the government in a fiscally responsible manner...”; “implement programs and initiatives to enhance economic development”. This time we want specifics; example: affordable housing. Accenture can provide that?
Once again, I think if you invite department heads, and as stated by Jackie McMorris, businesses, nonprofits, and communities, you could draft a great plan.
One and half million dollars is a lot of money in this economy. That would pay for some affordable housing, or repair streets. Or this is a novel idea – mow the overgrown right of ways and medians on public streets.
