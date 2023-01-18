I was in attendance at the BoC meeting (1/9/23) and I'm very disappointed in the actions taken by Commissioner Birrell and Commissioner Gambrill. Between the hearing with Judge Harris and the confirmation from the county attorney, the Commission map is legal unless a judge states otherwise and the board works as a team for the community. One commissioner alone does not make those county decisions. As seen with the last meeting, business continued without two commissioners in attendance.
I was just telling folks how proud I was about this board, that despite political differences, these 5 women are able to do what is best for the county and worked well together. Now, that has changed by the fact that two commissioners want to do the legislators' or AG's work for them by just not voting. They are doing a disservice to those that elected them to vote on county issues.
Is it unprecedented that home rule is used in this way? I'm sure it's unprecedented that a commissioner is cut out from her elected position mid-term. If the legislative map were to be reinstated by a judge, please know that the legislators that wrote this can also cut any commissioner out, regardless of party, if they chose to do so. However, unless it is properly challenged in a court of law, the Commission map stands. So for those two commissioners, please don't continue to make this a personal issue, let those who represent the state handle it and continue to work for the people in the county.
