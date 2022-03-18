I am a life-long resident of Cobb County, living 57 years in west Cobb. I have always loved living in unincorporated west Cobb. I am pleased with the Cobb County government and the services it provides.
I have spent a lot of time reading material and watching presentations from members of the Cobb County government, as well as the proponents of the City of Lost Mountain. I encourage you to get on cobbcounty.org and watch “Cobb County Cityhood Referendum Town Hall” from March 9, 2022. It does a good job of addressing the possible cityhoods in the county. I would also encourage you to watch videos on the City of Lost Mountain Information. And there will be more presentations and reading material in the upcoming months.
After educating yourself by the proponents and the opponents of the City of Lost Mountain, then I ask you to look at the pros and cons. Ask yourself questions, such as “Am I really displeased with how things are being handled by the Cobb County government now or not?” “Do I want another level of government with more rules and regulations or not?” “Will the city have as good of quality services as Cobb County does or not?”
I could go on and on with more questions but I won’t. I encourage you to ask yourself these questions and more. Please educate yourself and not just follow other people’s opinions and thoughts about whether we should become the City of Lost Mountain.
Most of all I encourage everyone to get out and vote on May 24. Your vote matters.
