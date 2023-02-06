My husband and I are both 78 and have lived in our Cobb home since 1977.
I am a retired Cobb County school counselor and my husband continues to do tax accounting work for friends and family. We are concerned about the decline in service provided by the United State Postal Service. While we understand staffing issues and problems associated with COVID, these problems need to bet be addressed. We all pay taxes for this service and feel the problems must be solved, especially for elderly who need USPS.
Problems:
There is a beautiful post office on Sandy Plains Road less than 2 miles from our home. Despite the convenience, our experiences there have been less than satisfactory. When trying to mail Christmas gifts, the line snaked out the door and despite the fact that there are 5 or 6 registers, only one was staffed. After standing outside for over 30 minutes, we finally went to a private facility to mail our packages.
Yesterday, I tried to mail the tax organizers for our clients. Although the line was not long, there was still only one employee at one register out of five. After finally getting to the register, I heard laughter and shouting from what seemed like at least a big crowd having a party in the back. I guess they were sorting mail, but it did not sound professional to me. It sounded like a birthday party.
I told the one employee that I felt sorry for her as she has to cope with impatient customers.
We subscribe to the daily Marietta Journal Paper which has gone to mail delivery only. Our mail is not delivered to our home until after dark. We retire at around 8 p.m. which means we do not get to read our paper until the next morning which means we are “a day late and a dollar short.” We still enjoy the editorials, but have mostly have seen the news on morning television. We still get the Atlanta Journal Constitution delivered to our driveway on Sunday. My daughter tells me to “get over it” as most news today is through e-mail or text. Sorry, we still like to read the paper in front of us.
