Dear Editor:
Mr. R.L. Bays is disgusted with Mr. Hines’ MDJ column per his Letter to the Editor published June 4, “Columnist Roger Hines’ conservatism going extinct.”
He calls Mr. Hines names, as usual, and wants Mr. Hines to shut up. Mr. Bays says that “progress will continue and the American experiment will march forward toward liberty and justice for all.”
What liberty is Mr. Bays writing about? In Baltimore in 1864, Abraham Lincoln made this observation about liberty that is true today: “The world has never had a good definition of the word liberty ... We all declare for liberty; but in using the same word we do not all mean the same thing.”
In the U.S., we currently have what is called “regime politics.” This means that there are increasingly more differences between two contrary visions. Lincoln, the father of Republicanism, was calling for a return to the “permanent standards of right and wrong that were valid for human beings.” He was facing a war with race as an issue.
Currently, our country again faces issues with different definitions of liberty. There are two forms of liberty: libertine (limitless) liberty and liberty with moral restraints. Mr. Bays obviously does not respect the large number of both Christians and non-Christians who are opposed to aborting babies at full term, bestiality, grooming children in elementary school for immoral practices, biological men competing as women in women’s sports, trans activists entertaining children at our libraries and schools, gender ideology (the state religion), or those who have different beliefs than his own..
According to Charles Kesler in his book, “Crisis of the two Constitutions,” America has come to a “Weimar”moment: the inevitable breakdown of the regime (our Republic). The three waves of liberalism: (1) Progressivism, accepted by President Woodrow Wilson; (2) the New Deal, passed by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt; (3) and utopianism, the triumph of multiculturalism and identity politics over American liberty, have all rejected absolute truth. This is demonstrated by the current war on nature, as described above, being played out in the current administration.
When our Constitution was passed in 1788, Judeo-Christian, classical republicanism, and traditional British constitutional arguments fused, along with common sense, to provide the world with the greatest country in history, regardless of what Mr. Bays thinks.
We are now descending into left-wing chaos: runaway inflation, lawlessness, and hapless and incompetent leadership!
Jim Cole
Marietta
