Many investors keep their liquidity at a bank either in a checking or savings account or other cash equivalent investment. Unfortunately, banks tend to pay very low interest rates on their deposits. High-yield savings accounts and Certificates of Deposit are ways to obtain a slightly higher yield for your short-term savings. Another option is a money market deposit account with a bank, which is a type of savings account. These accounts often have higher minimum balance requirements and may limit the number of withdrawals per month. Like savings accounts, specific features will vary from bank to bank.
The interest a money market deposit account yields increases and decreases with current money market rates, which are usually reset weekly. Rates are generally below that of a CD because your money is more liquid. With all of your bank options, the safety of your cash is also limited by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation limits of up to $250,000, per insured bank, per ownership category.
Another option is opening a brokerage account to gain access to money market mutual funds. Be aware of the difference between a money market deposit account at your bank and a money market mutual fund, generally offered by a brokerage institution. Money market mutual funds are investments, meaning you could lose money, and they are not insured or guaranteed.
A money market fund, available at a brokerage firm, is a short-term investment product designed to be a low-risk, low-return investment, which invests in short-term, fixed-income securities. I recommend using a money market fund that specifically targets U.S. Treasury bills, notes, bonds, and securities issued by U.S. government agencies.
Moving your liquid assets to a money market fund can provide you with better returns as money markets currently pay a much higher yield than most banks are willing to pay for cash holdings. You also remove the risk of a bank failure, because now your cash assets are not held at a bank but in your brokerage account, along with any of your other stocks, funds, or bonds.
The term “investment product” may have a lot of investors concerned that their money will be locked up for a certain amount of time, like a CD or Treasury that could lose money should you need to sell it before maturity. Money market funds intend to preserve your investment at $1 per share; however, they tend to pay more in interest than any interest-bearing account at a bank. Furthermore, money market funds are highly liquid, making them ideal for both emergency funds and savings. Should you need your cash quickly in an emergency, you can sell shares of the money market fund at any time before the market closes. Once the trade settles the following day, your brokerage company electronically transfers the cash via a wire or Money Link. A wire will put the cash in your account that same day, while a Money Link will be the next day.
Placing your cash in a money market fund in your investment account is separate from a cash account offered by your brokerage institution. If you have dividends from your investments going into your cash account for easy withdrawal, consider periodically moving cash you don’t foresee spending immediately into a money market fund to take advantage of a potentially higher interest rate.
