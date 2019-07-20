Arguably not in real life, but in William Shakespeare’s play, “The Tragedy of Julius Caesar,” Caesar, on the Ides of March, sees that his friend Brutus is among the encircling conspirators who have come to assassinate him. “Et tu, Brute?” — “You too, Brutus?” — Caesar whispers to his friend as Brutus’ dagger pierces Caesar’s body.
Assassinations aren’t always performed with daggers. Words will do the job. So will inaction and benign neglect. To see someone being misrepresented or misquoted without defending him or her is to join the accusers. Good examples are the many times President Trump has been falsely accused (“collusion,” “treason,” “racism,” — what’s next?) by his critics only to have so many Republicans remain silent.
But let the Congressional Republicans sit tight if they insist. Let them avoid President Trump, refusing to openly support him. Let them damn him with faint praise, just enough to keep the support of their deplorables back home. Let them taint him as have Sens. Romney, Ernst and Rep. Amash.
Some of them will lose their seats in the House and Senate anyway, because they will be squishy on Trump right up to election time, saying occasional nice things about him but never really defending him and supporting him as their party’s president. Others will see the light, or more precisely feel the heat, and just before November of 2020 will be saying Donald Trump is the greatest thing since air-conditioning. So it goes with fence-straddlers.
For a century and a half, two major political parties have run the nation. Their avowed political philosophies have been totally opposite, their actions virtually identical. Both parties have piled up the national debt, allowed illegal immigration to flourish, kowtowed to special interest groups, increased the scope and power of government, subsidized corporations, picked winners and losers, ignored Joe Lunchbox, loved on big banks, disregarded the loss of privacy, enabled lazy people, promised the moon, trampled states’ rights, punished achievement, mis-defined equality, undermined free enterprise, fostered mediocrity, paid mere lip service to our Judeo-Christian / Greco-Roman roots, allowed atheists to discriminate against theists by claiming atheism is neutral and non-religious, failed to understand that “open borders” makes as much sense as silent fire alarms, defied nature by promoting sexual chaos and ignored the Constitution.
Each of these allegations is easily substantiated, the easiest being the corollary claims of trampling states’ rights and ignoring the Constitution. For instance, where in the Constitution does one find mention of education? Nowhere. And what does the 10th Amendment say about those powers not delegated by the Constitution? Check and see. It declares that states do have rights and responsibilities and that there are in fact areas into which the federal government should not venture. Education is one of those.
In 2015, into this maze of governmental overreach walked a man who frankly did not solidly identify philosophically with either one of our major parties. Call him a pragmatist. Call him brash, unconventional or profane. But don’t call him stupid. He’s the outsider’s insider.
Does his success in getting elected president mean his supporters are brash, unconventional or profane? No, it means they had had it with the two parties, particularly their disdain for Joe Lunchbox and his fellow deplorables. Neither were all his supporters non-smokers and non-drinkers as he is. His supporters simply liked what he said, especially about immigration.
This bull of a candidate knew something the haughty, condescending media chose not to acknowledge. This “non-reader” knew that populism is emergent across the western world, that deplorables in European nations, particularly Britain, Italy, France, Germany, Hungary, Sweden and the Netherlands are also tired of Grand Experiments ( the EU, for example, or the premature prediction of imminent “globalization”). They, like Americans, want nations and localism. They distrust the Old Guard.
Instead of “out of the mouths of babes,” it’s “out of the mouths of ordinary folks” as far as geo-politics goes today. Ordinary people are smart and practical. Tired of smug intellectualism, they understand the soft despotism of ever-growing bureaucratic government, no matter which party it comes from. They also don’t like being called bigots by educated snobs.
Republican politicians who don’t get behind their president in 2020 are most likely going to hear from these ordinary folks. Republicans like Romney best put their verbal daggers aside and support their president.
Tea Partiers, deplorables and other patriots understand that the populist revolt is bigger than Trump. Unlike the blinded media, they see that historic loyalty to the old parties is breaking down fast. It is the Old Guard that is now being encircled.