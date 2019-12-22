Christmas is a bundle of contradictions. Peace on earth? Where? Yet all around us and around the world there are many people in dire circumstances who truly do experience peace daily. They are realists who are well aware of the condition of the world, yet they not only cope. They thrive and are somehow able to keep the misfortunes of life from getting them down. Many consider their misfortunes an opportunity to help bring to others the comfort and joy they themselves experience.
Superficially, Christmas is all about beauty and celebration. Store managers and home dwellers can really do magical things with decorations. But the draw that all of the superficiality produces is evidence that we all need and seek beauty and joy.
Who but a Grinch could not find at least some kind of satisfaction in Christmas lights and the happy faces of children? Who could seriously argue that the overall effect of Christmas is not positive? Buried beneath the superficiality and commercialism, hope seems always to stir — hope that things will get better, that soured relationships will be restored, that more goodwill will prevail in the year ahead, and that darkness of all stripes will be dispelled.
Christmas is big stuff. In fact it’s lots of stuff, probably too much. I’m persuaded that for those who are sad at Christmas, their sadness is not caused by seeing and envying others who are joyful, but by seeing and bemoaning the obvious void that all the stuff creates. Trinkets, new clothes, money and gift cards are all nice, but they typically have a short lifespan after which many are back in their slump.
That slump can be more easily dealt with if one considers how the Christmas story has affected three continents. Ironically, the land where Christmas started is not primarily a Christian region. Europe and the Americas are the lands that have cradled the Christian gospel and given it to the world, not just the babe in a manger account, but the schools, hospitals and orphanages that have followed it. Christmas when rightly understood and received has always changed hearts, sprouted legs and sought out the needs of others.
Yes, Christmas is about a birth and how that birth affected the world. One of our most popular Christmas carols contains the words, “Long lay the world in sin and error pining / Till He appeared and the soul felt its worth.”
Sin we understand. It’s wrong to murder, to lie, to steal. Error we sometimes miss. It was error for ancient men of nobility to sincerely believe that certain people had no worth except to serve the nobility. Perhaps the human soul began to feel its worth because of the humble origins of the One who claimed He was God come down. It was error (and sin) for modern man to perpetuate the ancient world’s injustice and political tyranny, error to think that God indwelt idols, error to think that our five senses are the highest reality or to believe that matter and energy are the only realities.
Many psychiatrists have spoken of the loneliness experienced by so many at Christmas. The good news is that, if the Christmas story is true, nobody is alone. Christmas — Christmas beneath and beyond the superficialities — says that God put on an earth suit and dwelt among us. The title Emmanuel means “God with us.” We had better hope that the Christmas account is true. The human race is in dire need of it. We’re not controlling our selfishness too well. We chase the wind. We even let prosperity be our undoing. We need an internal governor of sorts that sublimates our self-centeredness and shows us how to look out for our fellow man. The Christmas message purports to do just that and has done it for millions.
Reviling the supernatural, an MDJ letter writer recently claimed that Thanksgiving was intended as a day to give thanks to “mothers and fathers, cooks and farmers, and kind relatives.” That’s not exactly what Lincoln and FDR had in mind. Neither was such broad application what President Grant had in mind when in1870 he instituted Christmas Day as a holiday. Grant rightly believed Christmas Day would help reunite our torn nation. It did help.
Those who will have an empty pantry or an empty chair at their table this year are just the ones that Christmas should drive our minds and legs to. We still have a few days to seek such people out. But if granted a New Year, we can ask along with Elvis, “Why can’t every day be like Christmas?”
To millions, every day is. That’s the Ah! of Christmas.