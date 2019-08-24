Russia, Russia / collusion, collusion / impeachment, impeachment / racism, racism, and now recession, recession.
Media assault didn’t start with our current president, though it did of course start with a Republican president. Ronald Reagan was a cowboy from California whose ignorance of geo-politics and diplomacy would surely cause him to blow up the world. And we dare not have a president saying, “Government is not the solution; government is the problem,” or — while still California’s governor — “The college Vietnam protesters are screaming ‘Make love not war,’ but considering their appearance I doubt they could do either.”
Just whom does such rhetoric sound like? While its tenor may not be as acidic as Trump’s, its aim was just as sure. And the head cheerleaders of the Reagan opposition were, yes, the three major pre-cable television networks. If not as malicious as today’s cable networks, they were still definitely anti-Reagan.
Despite his supposed instability, Reagan was re-elected. Sam Donaldson of ABC was to Reagan as Jim Acosta of CNN is to President Trump. Both so-called reporters made themselves the story.
In Reagan’s day cable television was in its infancy, CNN being launched in 1980, the year Reagan was elected. The three major television networks were foot soldiers for the Democrat Party just as they and at least two cable networks are today. Conservatives, having never enjoyed media support, edged bravely into the winds of bias and subjective journalism wherever and however they could. Their primary conduit was radio. Radio spots funded by Texas oil man H.L. Hunt kept the conservative faithful from despair. The journalism and compelling voice of Paul Harvey, intertwined with American lore and values, kept them from sheer depression.
Conservatives slightly cracked the media in 1966 in the person of William F. Buckley and his television program, “Firing Line.” It was only a crack. Rush Limbaugh would push the door further in 1988. Only when cable television expanded was the door pushed open by Fox News in 1996. Even so, there were two GOP presidents, Bush I and Bush II, who bore the brunt of the old networks’ bias. Bush I was portrayed as “a wimp,” he who flew WWII combat missions and was shot down, only to fly again. His son, like Reagan, was presented as something of a strutting, strident cowboy. The Bushes weren’t Texans. They were privileged whites from Connecticut merely using Republican Texas as their new base of power. Or so the northeast media asserted.
Clinton and Obama, on the other hand, were media darlings. Clinton was the bright boy. Obama was the future for sure. He would put conservatives in their place.
But it came to pass that, partly because of the IRS’s treatment of the tea party and globalism gone wild, the peasants came with their pitchforks. From every crook and cranny they came, mostly from heartland America and small towns, though from large industrial cities as well. We’re all familiar with “… and a little child shall lead them,” but nowhere in the annals of history do we find “…and a billionaire shall lead them.” But a billionaire did lead ordinary folks to victory, vindicating Buckley who had said he’d rather be governed by the first 100 people in the Boston telephone book than by the Harvard faculty.
Yes, the billionaire talks ugly. He hits back. His rhetoric falls far short of Lincoln’s “mystic chords of memory” and “the better angels of our nature.” But the billionaire is listening to his peasants and they are influencing him for good, not on his hitting back — which he needs to continue — but on his increasingly apparent love for ordinary folks and their values. Who knew (the educated media elites should have) that globalism was understood by the non-elites at both the intellectual and pocketbook levels? Who ever dreamed that the non-elites, so many of them people of faith, would support a thrice married playboy?
It’s fortunate that ancient Jews didn’t reject the help of King Cyrus even though he was a pagan Persian. Not a perfect vessel, that Cyrus.
It would be nice if those who fault people of faith for supporting the president cared more about the abhorrent practice of abortion, the loss of manufacturing to other nations, and the illegal immigration crisis. It would be wise if free-marketers stopped taking social conservatives for granted.
Those peasants are smart. Guided by common sense, they know a smart, authentic dude when they see one. Given that the face of the Democrat Party is now the anti-Semitic members of The Squad, it’s possible that the Jewish community will join the peasants in giving the playboy a rousing victory in 2020.