Having seen many children’s Christmas pageants, I have some good memories. One year, I watched as children came on stage each carrying a large poster board with a letter on it intended to collectively spell “star.” Mistakenly they entered in reverse order, spelling “rats.”
In 1966, I ran across what has proven to be my favorite secular Christmas story. It relates to a child named Wally Purling. Wally, being 9, should have been in the fourth grade, but he was in the second. Most of the people attending the pageant knew him to be slow, awkward and that he had difficultly in keeping up. Still, he was well-liked by his classmates who understood and were accepting. That is until it came to competitive activities when no one wanted him on their side. They found ways to avoid having him on their side. He stood around not sulking, but hoping to be included. He was the protector and advocate for the underdogs, always pleading their case for inclusion: “Let the little kid play.”
When it came time for the Christmas pageant, Wally aspired to be a shepherd. He was larger than the other children and this presented a challenge to Miss Lumbard, the teacher and director of the production. She sought for him a “more important” role. The role of the innkeeper was well suited for him. His size made him an imposing figure, and, after all, the innkeeper had very few lines to speak.
A large approving crowd assembled for the special night. The stage was full of the creche, crooks, crowns, beards and squeaky voices. No one was more absorbed in what was happening than Wally Purling. Later they said he stood offstage watching with fascination. So intense was Wally that Miss Lumbard had to take care that he didn’t miss his cue.
The highlight moment came when slowly and tenderly little Joseph and Mary approached the inn. Joseph knocked on the painted door of the set. Wally, the innkeeper, hesitated as suspense mounted and he was slow to respond. Then in his most stern voice he said, “What do you want?” as he swung the inn door open.
Little Joseph replied, “We seek lodging.”
Remembering a line at this point, Wally replied, “Seek it elsewhere.” Wally responded in his most gruff voice. “The inn is full.”
“Sir, we have asked elsewhere in vain. We have traveled far and are very tired.”
In hostile tones, Wally responded, “There is no room in the inn for you.”
Joseph was persistent, “Please good innkeeper, this is my wife Mary. She is heavy with child and needs a place to rest.”
The innkeeper relaxed his stiff stance and dropped his gaze. There was a long unresponsive pause. Off the set Miss Lumbard, whispered to him his line, “No, be gone.”
Little Joseph placed his arm around Mary as she laid her head on his shoulder and they began to walk away.
Wally stood in the doorway watching forlornly with his mouth open, his brow furrowed as his eyes filled with tears.
Suddenly the pageant became different from any other as Wally cried out, “Wait, Joseph, come on back.” Wally’s face burst into a smile as he said, “You can have my room.”
Some thought the pageant was ruined. However, more in the audience thought it was the best pageant ever.
In reality, that is what Christmas is all about — making room for loved ones and the one born on Christmas morn.
If you do, you assure yourself of what I wish for you, a Merry Christmas.