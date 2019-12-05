Dec. 7, 1941, was spoken of days later as President Franklin Roosevelt noted in his announcement of the Declaration of War against Imperial Japan would be remembered as “a date that will live in infamy.” It was indeed. However, today it is little remembered at all. Those of us who were alive in that crisis hour will never forget.
On Sunday morning, Dec. 7, 1941, the American Army and Navy base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, was attacked by the Japanese Navy. The attack was a surprise to American forces and led to great losses of life and equipment. More than 2,000 American citizens were killed and more than 1,000 were injured. America also lost a large number of our battleships and nearly 200 aircraft that were stationed in the Pacific region. More than 60 Japanese servicemen were killed, injured or captured.
This column is dedicated to the few remaining individuals who survived the melee and went on to defend our nation and defeat the enemy. Their courage has been emulated in other battles by many of America’s bravest and finest. To all, thank you.
Now I would like to share my personal childhood remembrances of Pearl Harbor. I only knew war was a very bad thing. I had no perception of global distances and didn’t know but that all of this was only a short distance from home.
After hearing on the radio of the attack, I was outside playing when a flight of five P-51 flew over. I ran inside thinking we were under attack.
My little buddy Billy Tom was in Pearl Harbor, his dad, Col. Butts, had recently been stationed there. Little did I know the terror he was experiencing while hiding under his house overlooking the airstrip.
I just knew they would surely attack industrial sites. That meant the only one in my town was sure to be attacked, Mr. Pillie’s sawmill. Mr. Ed’s cotton gin was certain to be vulnerable.
With most adult males drafted even we as children were enlisted to be part of the civilian air patrol. When a plane was heard or seen we immediately called the designated number to report.
World War II changed our culture. Women came out of the homes to perform essential duties related to the war. Some served in the military and many in industrial complexes. The American family home structure was changed forever.
I kept a large world map on the wall in my bedroom. I made small flags representing the countries. When troop movements or new battlefields were established, I used pins as flagstaffs to mark on the map where each movement was. A number of German prisoners of war worked in the pulpwood business on our property. We watched them as though they were aliens from outer space.
We packed goodies in gallon buckets and soldered on the lids to mail them to troops overseas. We bought war bonds, savings stamps, collected scrap iron, planted victory gardens and gladly used rationing stamps sparingly. This was our country, our war.
That little town was listed in Ripley’s Believe It or Not as having the highest per capita of commissioned officers of any in America.
I could sing with the best, “Let's remember Pearl Harbor / As we go to meet the foe. Let's remember Pearl Harbor / As we did the Alamo.”
Pray — we did along with millions of other citizens.
Let’s remember Pearl Harbor.